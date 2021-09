PJ Mustipher spent a few seconds in the national spotlight in Penn State’s wild 28-20 victory over Auburn. Penn State’s largest defensive player at 320 pounds, Mustipher ran the ball on a fake punt, getting stuffed initially by Auburn and then by the SEC officiating crew, which apparently ruled his progress had been stopped. It was an odd juxtaposition for the 4th-year defensive tackle, with his smaller teammates trying to push him across the line to gain. Mustipher is usually the one doing the pushing, and certainly not the one with the ball.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO