CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wells Fargo pushes back return-to-office date to Nov. 1 – memo

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday pushed back the date when its employees return to office in the United States to the beginning of November, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Wells Fargo’s operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning...

wkzo.com

Comments / 1

Related
American Banker

Wells Fargo, Mastercard back Bilt, which turns rent into points

Bilt Rewards, which offers a loyalty program and credit card that converts rent into reward points, raised $60 million from investors including Mastercard and Wells Fargo, giving the startup a $350 million valuation. Landlords including SL Green Realty, Blackstone, AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Starwood Capital Group, Related Cos. and Moinian...
HOUSE RENT
finance-commerce.com

Warren asks the Fed to break up Wells Fargo

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Wells Fargo has run out of time to fix the many internal problems that have harmed its customers. In...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Why MGM Is The Top Casino Pick For Wells Fargo

Casino stocks have taken a big hit this week on fears about regulatory crackdowns in the Macau, China market. However, one Wall Street analyst said now is a great time to step in and selectively buy the dip in gambling stocks with limited exposure to China. The Analyst: Wells Fargo...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CreditCards.com

How to get preapproved for a Wells Fargo card

While being preapproved does not guarantee that you will be approved once you actually apply for a credit card, it can give you a good idea of which cards you are best matched to. Here’s how to score one of these offers with Wells Fargo. The content on this page...
CREDITS & LOANS
Financial-Planning.com

Wells Fargo pushes back on Sen. Warren's call for breakup

Wells Fargo pushed back against an effort by Sen. Elizabeth Warren to force the megabank’s breakup, saying that it has made significant progress in overhauling its operations and addressing scandals. In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that was made public Tuesday, Warren wrote that the bank is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
atlanticcitynews.net

Wells Fargo again fined for defrauding customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately pay back those customers it had charged excessive or improper fees. "Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said...
BUSINESS
milestomemories.com

Wells Fargo Gets New $250 Million Fine

Wells Fargo has received a new $250 million fine related to issues stemming from the bank’s scandal and its practices from several years ago. The fine from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is for “unsafe or unsound practices” related to the bank’s home lending business. The OCC said that the civil money penalty, and a related cease-and-desist order, have been brought against the bank for failing to address compliance and risk issues raised in a 2018 order. It found that its efforts to pay back customers it had previously harmed, were not sufficient.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Wells Fargo Co#Wells Fargo
jacksonprogress-argus.com

America to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable

Federal regulators slapped Wells Fargo with yet another fine for failing to move fast enough to compensate customers who were victims of the bank's "unsafe or unsound" practices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the banking regulator within the Treasury Department, told the scandal-plagued bank it must pay...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Wells Fargo to pay $250 million for “reckless practices”

Wells Fargo has been slapped with a $250 million civil money penalty by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for “unsafe or unsound practices” pertaining to their home lending loss mitigation program this week. According to the OCC, the fine is also a result of the bank violating...
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

“The new normal”: Microsoft no longer mentions a date for returning to the office

Microsoft does not want to call the employees back from the home office from October and does not name a new date. In view of the uncertainties associated with the pandemic, the buildings in the USA will only be properly opened again when it is certain, the US company explained. As soon as you have agreed on an appointment, you will announce the 30 days in advance and carry out a transition phase. You want to act flexibly and not dogmatically. At the same time, the hybrid work continues to be successful, according to surveys. But there is no guarantee that it will stay that way.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanctions from Consumer Financial Protection Board. Nor did the OCC's order address issues surrounding auto insurance remediation, which could also result in additional sanctions, he said. "This consent order will result in more expenses, likely some delayed foreclosures, increased demands on management time, and greater board involvement," Juneja said. The OCC issued a cease and desist order against the bank, "based on the bank's failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program." Wells Fargo's stock has risen 47% so far in 2021 while the S&P 500 has gained 19.6%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thepaypers.com

Wells Fargo launches Integrated Receivables

Wells Fargo has announced the availability of Integrated Receivables, a new Accounts Receivable (AR) service that helps simplify payment and remittance data capture, re-association, and invoice matching. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology enables Integrated Receivables to correct errors and improve matching logic over time, which can help companies devote...
PERSONAL FINANCE
AFP

US sues to block American Airlines-JetBlue alliance

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block the alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue that it says will harm travelers by reducing competition. "In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80 percent of domestic air travel, American Airlines' 'alliance' with JetBlue is, in fact, an unprecedented maneuver to further consolidate the industry," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

This Bitcoin-Related Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Wells Fargo, Facebook, Disney And Amazon

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), a provider of business intelligence and cloud-based services, has over the past year had an amazing return on investment. Since September 2020, MicroStrategy stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular financial, tech and entertainment companies: Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy