Jadon Sancho hauled off after just 36 minutes for Man Utd at Young Boys after Wan-Bissaka’s red card for horror tackle

By Dylan Terry
 7 days ago
JADON SANCHO was taken off just 36 MINUTES into his Champions League debut for Manchester United following Aaron Wan-Bissaka's red card.

The Red Devils full-back lunged in over the top of the ball and scythed down Young Boys player Christopher Martins Pereira, a moment the visitors could not recover from as they ended up losing 2-1 in dramatic fashion.

Sancho was forced to watch on after being taken off in the first half Credit: Rex
Wan-Bissaka was shown a first half red card for the poor tackle on Pereira Credit: Getty

The referee had no choice but to show the former Crystal Palace man a red card for what was a shocking challenge.

The incident ended up directly impacting Sancho, who was subsequently substituted for right-back Diogo Dalot.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to act quickly to sure up his side's defence as they looked to protect a 1-0 lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave them the lead after 13 minutes after he tucked away from close range for his third game since returning to the club.

Fernandes sauntered towards the final third and noticed his compatriot lingering at the back post.

And with the outside of his boot he managed to whip a sensational low cross into Ronaldo, who made no mistake from 10 yards out.

But Man Utd were brought back down to earth 20 minutes later when Wan-Bissaka's shocking tackle saw them reduced to 10-men.

Sancho made way for Dalot and Solskjaer would make another change at half-time.

Raphael Varane came on to replace outcast Donny van de Beek as the Dutch midfielder was only given 45 minutes to impress the Norwegian manager.

But the World Cup-winning centre-back could not help United hold onto their lead as they were undone midway through the second half.

Young Boys drew level when Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu poked home from inside the box to equalise for the Swiss side.

And a wretched backpass from Ronaldo's replacement Jesse Lingard in stoppage time handed Jordan Siebatcheu the winner as United kicked off their Champions League campaign in the worst way possible.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

