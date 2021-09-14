CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Tastiest brews near Brockton: Brockton Beer Company to open taproom at the end of October

tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 14—Editor's note: This is part of a series of stories taking a peek inside some of the little craft breweries that have cropped up in the Brockton area in the past few years, where the art and science of brewing meet and the mantra is the fresher the better. From elegant taprooms to old-school casual, from hardcore traditional to wild concoctions like jalapeño cream ale and Ultra Violet Squeeze — there's something for everyone and plenty of reasons to make a beer lover cheer.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Enterprise

Apple crisp French toast, pumpkin fudge: 10 Brockton-area spots to get your fall food fix

Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22, but pumpkin-spiced everything already seems to be everywhere. Whether you live for pumpkin spice or are more of a fan of pumpkin spice jokes, you might want to give these delectable fall-inspired Brockton-area treats a second look. From cider sangria with kissed caramel vodka to apple pie baby back ribs and pumpkin cinnamon pancakes, there's something for just about everyone. There's even a fall-inspired treat for man's best friend. Here are 10 local places that take autumn-inspired specialties to the next level and might just make you fall for fall-flavored foods all over again.
BROCKTON, MA
outsidemagazine

Athletic Brewing Just Reinvented Beer

When you pull up to Athletic Brewing Company’s taproom in Stratford, Connecticut, you’ll see a familiar scene: a warehouse flanked by a large fermentation tank and a scattering of picnic tables crowded with folks drinking beer. But there’s one key difference: the beer everyone’s drinking is non-alcoholic. “Non-alcoholic beer has...
SANTA FE, NM
Eater

Castle Island Brewing Is Finally Opening Near Its South Boston Namesake

Norwood-based Castle Island Brewing is opening a second location this week, and it won’t be far from its namesake — South Boston’s famous Castle Island. The new brewery and taproom will open on Thursday, September 23, at 5 p.m., located inside the Cole Hersee Building at 10 Old Colony Ave., South Boston.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
TrendHunter.com

Brewed Pretzel Beers

Pretzel brand Snyder's created a pair of Snyder Bier products that are said to "guaranteed to make you want to celebrate Oktoberfest from wherever you are." The brand struck up a partnership with New York's Captain Lawrence Brewing to play up the classic pairing of beer and pretzels to create two unique varieties, Pretzel Märzen and Pretzel Frücht.
FOOD & DRINKS
funcheap.com

SF Brewing Company “Oktoberfest” w/ 1 Liter “Boot” of Beer

Ticket guarantees 1 custom 1Liter German drinking boot to take home. First boot of Bier is included in price. Classic Hofbrau foods served in addition to our menu favorites. Best dressed male/female celebrating “Oktoberfest Spirit”contest. Yodelling competition. Chicken dance off. Pretzel pass team event (8 participants needed) Themed photo op...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocky Marciano
connect-bridgeport.com

Stone Tower Brews to Open Doors in October, Just in Time for Pumpkin Season

Hopefully in time for pumpkin season, Bridgeport’s newest coffee shop will open its doors. To be located at the Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive, Stone Tower Brews will offer the same coffee, beer, and food menu as its Buckhannon location. “We feature a large specialty latte menu which...
RESTAURANTS
Enterprise

Tastiest brews near Brockton: Black Hat Brew Works in Bridgewater treasures community

Editor's note: This is part of a series of stories taking a peek inside some of the little craft breweries that have cropped up in the Brockton area in the past few years, where the art and science of brewing meet and the mantra is the fresher the better. From elegant taprooms to old-school casual, from hardcore traditional to wild concoctions like jalapeño cream ale and Ultra Violet Squeeze – there’s something for everyone and plenty of reasons to make a beer lover cheer.
BROCKTON, MA
Enterprise

8 Brockton-area restaurants we sorely miss — and what's taken their place

— Party of two for the Gold Room. Party of two for the Gold Room. Those words are as well known as the Greek salads the restaurant was famous for. McMenamy’s Hamburger House in Easton closed in 2014, then the Charlie Horse in West Bridgewater shut its doors in 2016. Most recently it was Blooms Pizza in West Bridgewater in 2020.
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#World Of Beer#Restaurants#Craft Beer#Food Drink#The Brockton Beer Company#121 Main St#Trillium Brewing#Crue Brew#Artillery Boots#American War#Chocolatier#Sycamore Sol#Jamaican#Canadian#Haitian#Prova
ozaukeepress.com

Brew fans gather for Beer on the Bridge

Hundreds of brew lovers turned out to sample selections during the Beer on the Bridge festival in Grafton on Saturday, Sept. 11. Above left, Max Carey and Tori Alexander, each sporting brewery T-shirts, posed on the Bridge Street bridge in Grafton. Above right, Jenny Durkin carried a case of beers. Right, Steve Check and Olivia Huntowski waited for patrons to make their selections. Photos by Sam Arendt.
GRAFTON, WI
Only In Pennsylvania

Italian Cucina In Pennsylvania Is A Tiny Restaurant That Dishes Up Huge, Flavorful Dishes

Have you ever just been driving through town and run across a restaurant you never knew existed? Then, after you’ve had one of the best meals of your life, you wondered how the gem remained hidden for so long? Chances are that’s just how you’re going to feel after you finish a scrumptious meal at […] The post Italian Cucina In Pennsylvania Is A Tiny Restaurant That Dishes Up Huge, Flavorful Dishes appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Enterprise

'Brockton Boy' — Meet Brockton's new poet laureate Philip Hasouris

BROCKTON — If you're looking for creative inspiration, look no further than Brockton's new poet laureate Philip Hasouris. The 68-year-old Brockton native has been using his talents as a poet and teacher to deal with his own pain and teach others how to manage theirs through art for years. Now,...
BROCKTON, MA
Enterprise

Corn mazes, apple picking and more: 7 Brockton-area locations to enjoy fall activities

C.N. Smith Farm (East Bridgewater) C.N. Smith Farm is a popular location each autumn as families from across the region head to the pick-your-own farm. You can pick your own apples and pumpkins Tuesday through Sunday and hayrides are offered on the weekends. You can enjoy a warm cider doughnut topped with apple pie ice cream and warm apple topping while you're there.
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy