CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Purdue need not fear Jack Coan, his backup nor the Fighting Irish in general

By Kyle Charters
saturdaytradition.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter back-to-back victories to start the season, the second one in more-than-convincing fashion, Purdue is eager to see how it measures up against Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday. Purdue is a touchdown underdog and has won only once in South Bend since 1968, yet it has little reason...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks - Jack Coan vs. Carter Bradley

After the first full week of games, we have a better understanding of who Notre Dame and Toledo are turning to at quarterback. We know Jack Coan is not afraid to throw, and he did so very well in his first game with 266 yards and four touchdown passes. While that’s encouraging, it’s worth asking how long he will be able to sustain that rate as the season goes on and the Irish play opponents of higher quality. We also should find out soon if he plans to run with the ball more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Jack Coan’s ‘Emotional Mastery’ Serves Irish Well

The intensity of a raucous crowd bearing down on a quarterback can be dizzying. You’re not only responsible for yourself, but the other 10 teammates on the field, particularly when you’re working with a silent cadence. When the surroundings scramble your brain, what do you do? How do you handle...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Jack Coan better than expected against FSU

The Notre Dame football program knew they had a solid quarterback in graduate transfer Jack Coan, but he proved to be better than expected against FSU. Going into the season opener against Florida State, the Notre Dame football team certainly had question marks on both sides of the ball. On defense, they had recently lost linebacker Marist Liufau, and would be trying to figure out how to replace an All-American in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as well.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#The Fighting Irish#American Football#Notre Dame#Uconn Huskies#Seminoles#Rockets#Qb
247Sports

WATCH: Jack Coan to Michael Mayer for a TD; Irish Lead Toledo 7-0

Notre Dame received and after the touchback, the Irish started from the 25-yard line. On the first play, Jack Coan went play action and hit a wide open Avery Davis for the first down and a gain of 14 yards. There was a facemask call as well, so the ball was at the Toledo 47. On 1st and 10, Coan hit Michael Mayer downfield for another big gain of 28 yards. On 1st and 10 from the Toledo 18, Kyren Williams took the handoff and picked up three yards. On 2nd and 7 from the 15, Coan threw it to Mayer who picked up 8 yards and another first down. On 1st and goal from the 7-yard line, Williams took the handoff and was able to get positive yards after initially being stopped. He gained 3 yards on the play. On 2nd and goal, Coan hit a wide open Mayer for the 4-yard touchdown. Notre Dame leads Toledo, 7-0.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Notre Dame football: True freshman Tyler Buchner replaces Jack Coan

The Notre Dame football team looked stagnant on offense against Toledo, forcing the switch at quarterback from Jack Coan to Tyler Buchner. Needing a shot in the arm on offense, the Notre Dame football team turned to a true freshman at quarterback, and he paid immediate dividends. Using his arm and his legs, Tyler Buchner led the stagnant offense to a touchdown in his first drive, rushing for 37 yards, while throwing for 15 more.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Scarlet Nation

Dislodged finger no hindrance for Jack Coan: ‘That just shows his grit’

Jack Coan was not letting a chance to deliver Notre Dame a win slip through his fingers. Even if it required a crude repair job to his own digits. Coan, Notre Dame’s quarterback, smacked his right middle finger on Toledo linebacker Jonathan Jones’ helmet on the follow-through of a pass attempt. The ball intended for tight end Michael Mayer fell incomplete, but a pass interference penalty gave Notre Dame a first down at Toledo’s 18-yard line with 1:13 left.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

Football guy: Jack Coan shows grit throughout Toledo game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football’s offense was struggling early on Saturday so Brian Kelly decided to make a change and throw in true freshman Tyler Buchner for a couple of series throughout the rest of the game. But that didn’t bother starter Jack Coan. He just wanted...
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan got his dislocated finger reset moments before throwing game-winning TD

Notre Dame needed quarterback Jack Coan’s hands to get the job done on Saturday versus Toledo and they took quite a beating on the final drive. With a minute and 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame was driving down the field trailing 29-24 looking for the lead. On a play that ended with a penalty on Toledo, Coan dislocated his finger in a collision after throwing the ball away.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

No. 12 Irish prepare for visit from long-time rival Purdue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 12 Notre Dame has looked shaky at times in its first two games of the season, two nail-biting wins. Coach Brian Kelly is sure of one thing: He wants a faster start against Purdue on Saturday. “I think the biggest thing on me is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Jack Coan Supports Tyler Buchner’s Contributions

If Jack Coan is offended by the insertion of freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner in Notre Dame’s 32-29 victory over Toledo last Saturday, he’s one fine actor. More likely, the down-to-earth former Notre Dame lacrosse recruit and former Wisconsin Rose Bowl-leading quarterback has the maturity to understand what his strengths are, what Buchner offers the Notre Dame offense under some trying circumstances, and his good fortune to be leading the Irish offense after dreaming of it growing up in Sayville, N.Y.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy