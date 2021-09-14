Purdue need not fear Jack Coan, his backup nor the Fighting Irish in general

Notre Dame received and after the touchback, the Irish started from the 25-yard line. On the first play, Jack Coan went play action and hit a wide open Avery Davis for the first down and a gain of 14 yards. There was a facemask call as well, so the ball was at the Toledo 47. On 1st and 10, Coan hit Michael Mayer downfield for another big gain of 28 yards. On 1st and 10 from the Toledo 18, Kyren Williams took the handoff and picked up three yards. On 2nd and 7 from the 15, Coan threw it to Mayer who picked up 8 yards and another first down. On 1st and goal from the 7-yard line, Williams took the handoff and was able to get positive yards after initially being stopped. He gained 3 yards on the play. On 2nd and goal, Coan hit a wide open Mayer for the 4-yard touchdown. Notre Dame leads Toledo, 7-0.

