China

Beijing strongly opposes Australian defense chief's remarks

knoxvilletimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], September 14 (ANI): Beijing has expressed strong opposition to Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton's remarks saying that "China damaged the sovereignty of other countries and challenged the rule-based international order.""China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the remarks by an official of the Australian Department of Defense publicly hyping up "China threat theory" and making groundless accusations toward China, which is extremely dangerous and irresponsible," said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense earlier on Friday.

