Canadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 billion coal unit – Bloomberg News

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Teck Resources Ltd, is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The company is working with an adviser as it looks for strategic alternatives for...

