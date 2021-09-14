West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James Announces “West Palm 1,000” Jobs Initiative

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (September 14, 2021) -- West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James announces the establishment of his ‘West Palm 1,000’ initiative that aims to create, or receive commitments for, 1,000 new local jobs in West Palm Beach by the end of 2021. The initiative is focused on promoting economic opportunity for all residents, supporting West Palm Beach business owners, and building even stronger neighborhoods through job creation. Experiencing a wave of growth, investment and interest, the city is currently on track to achieve this goal by year’s end.

Mayor James has set a goal for our city to create or receive commitments for 1,000 new local jobs offering fully sufficient wages, benefits, and worker protections by the end of 2021. The initiative intends to support private sector job creation through the city’s current existing economic opportunity programs and business development incentives.

Additionally, in response to an ongoing nationwide labor shortage, Mayor James intends to host a strategic discussion on the state of workforce and labor with local business leaders to assist in developing solutions for employers adversely impacted by the shortage.

The ‘West Palm 1,000’ jobs initiative is in line with the mayor’s vision of creating in West Palm Beach a community of opportunity for all, where any person can realize their dreams in the city.

“The City of West Palm Beach is experiencing a period of unprecedented growth, investment and national and international interest,” said Mayor James. “We must harness that energy to promote economic opportunity for all residents, support our business owners and strengthen our neighborhoods through job creation. Utilizing our city’s economic programs and incentives, I am setting a goal of creating or receiving commitments for 1,000 new West Palm Beach jobs by the end of the year. Because we are seeing significant momentum as businesses realize the incredible opportunities West Palm Beach has to offer, we are currently on track to achieve this ambitious goal. I believe in our city’s potential, and through continued collaboration between our public and private sectors we can and will achieve the goal of 1,000 new jobs created.”

Through the city’s Economic Development Director and Office of Equal Opportunity, existing economic opportunity programs, preferences and incentives currently being offered include:

