CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Corn mazes, apple picking and more: 7 Brockton-area locations to enjoy fall activities

tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 14—Looking for some fall outdoor activities to do with the family? There are more ways to have some fun than just the traditional apple picking now that the weather is turning cooler. You can visit a pumpkin patch, climb a haystack, take a walk or go fishing. Does getting lost in a corn maze or watching a lumberjack show sound like fun? Here are seven local places to get outside and have some family fun.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Massachusetts

The Sauchuk’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch In Massachusetts Is A Classic Fall Tradition

It’s hard to beat fall in Massachusetts. With its crisp, cool air and leaves starting to turn a variety of colors, this season is a favorite of many. And with the fall season comes a variety of activities and events that are only available this time of year. One such event that has become a family tradition over the years is at Sauchuk Farm in Plympton, Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KYTV

Local Family Builds the Biggest Corn Maze in the Midwest

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
millburysutton.com

Where to find corn mazes in eastern and central Massachusetts

CONNORS FARM -- 30 Valley Road, Danvers; 978-777-1245. info@connorsfarm.com; https://www.connorsfarm.com/. Flashlight Nights Sept. 24, 25, Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, 31. Maze Hotline: 978-777-1245. CRESCENT FARM -- 140 Willow Ave., Bradford; 978-914-3158; debbyd5@verizon.net; http://crescentfarm.com/. Crescent Farm Corn Maze trails cut into 15 acres...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Apple Picking#Mountain Biking#C N Smith Farm#Cnsmithfarminc Com#Nessralla Farm#Scouts#Pumpkin Patch
etownian.com

Fall Festivities: Apple Picking

When the leaves start turning and sweatshirts start making a scene on campus, a few things come to mind. Pumpkins, Halloween, scary stories and subtle hints of Christmas. However, one of the most underrated activities of fall is trekking out into rows of trees and grabbing Nature’s sweet fruit: apples.
CELEBRATIONS
tribuneledgernews.com

Fall Family Fun: Check out the corn mazes in eastern and central Mass.

CONNORS FARM — 30 Valley Road, Danvers; 978-777-1245. info@connorsfarm.com; https://www.connorsfarm.com/ . Corn maze open now through Oct. 31. Flashlight Nights Sept. 24, 25, Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, 31. Maze Hotline: 978-777-1245. CRESCENT FARM — 140 Willow Ave., Bradford; 978-914-3158; debbyd5@verizon.net; http://crescentfarm.com/ ....
LIFESTYLE
cbs19news

Theme of 2021 corn maze revealed

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Mountain Maze says the theme of this year's maze is Happy Trails 2021. The corn maze covers five acres. The site's season will kick off on Sept. 25 with the Fall Festival Opening Day. People will be able to use the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Hiking
WSOC Charlotte

Get lost in fun this fall at Rural Hill corn maze

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A popular fall tradition is returning and it’s perfect for socially-distanced, outdoor family-friendly fun. The seven-acre Amazing Maize Maze at Rural Hill is open now through Nov. 7. The Night Maze is returning this year as well, starting in October. [ ALSO READ: Windy Hill Orchard opens...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
texomashomepage.com

Morath Orchard corn maze opens this weekend

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A family-owned and operated orchard will debut its 2021 corn maze later this week. The Morath Orchard corn maze in Charlie is 6 and a half acres and open to all ages. In addition to the maze, they’ll have a selection of games for your family...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Times Union

Fall events: Get lost in one of these Hudson Valley corn mazes

Frank Vosburgh has offered a 10-acre corn maze on Kesicke Farm, in the family since 1944, for the past 10 years. “If you are lucky, you can make it out in under an hour,” he said, though that is not the norm. In fact, he’s had quite a few people call from the corn maze, asking for help to get out of it — a sign that the satirical “Corn Maze F.A.Q.” bears a kernel of truth (“What’s the average time it takes to exit the maze? It ranges. We’ve had folks find their way out in under an hour; others are still in there.”).
Enterprise

Apple crisp French toast, pumpkin fudge: 10 Brockton-area spots to get your fall food fix

Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22, but pumpkin-spiced everything already seems to be everywhere. Whether you live for pumpkin spice or are more of a fan of pumpkin spice jokes, you might want to give these delectable fall-inspired Brockton-area treats a second look. From cider sangria with kissed caramel vodka to apple pie baby back ribs and pumpkin cinnamon pancakes, there's something for just about everyone. There's even a fall-inspired treat for man's best friend. Here are 10 local places that take autumn-inspired specialties to the next level and might just make you fall for fall-flavored foods all over again.
BROCKTON, MA
93.1 KISS FM

2021 Family Guide to Corn Mazes in the El Paso Area

Great news lovers of fun fall activities; getting lost among the corn stalks is one of the weekend pastimes you'll be able to do again this year. After COVID forced the closure of all El Paso area corn mazes in 2020, La Union Maze and Mesilla Valley Maze plan to reopen at the end of the month. The Corn Maze at El Paso's Farmland will open in October.
EL PASO, TX
scoopcharlotte.com

Yiasou Drive-Thru, Apple Picking’, Auto Show, Sunflower Mazes, FestiFall, Pups on the Patio and More Things to Do This Weekend 9/9

You may have noticed a chill in the air at sunrise and some early leaves dropping overhead, which means Fall is right around the corner in the Queen City! Whether school is back in session or work is ramping up, make time this week for some favorite early fall traditions including pick-your-own apples, Oktoberfest celebrations and open air markets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
insidevancouver.ca

6 Corn Mazes Near Vancouver You Can Visit in Fall 2021

Finding your way through a corn maze is a fun fall activity for all ages. In 2021, six Vancouver-area farms have corn mazes you can explore. There’s something for everyone including mini-mazes for kids, scary haunted mazes for brave adults, and mystery mazes full of clues. Here’s everything you need to know about visiting a corn maze near Vancouver this fall.
WORLD
harrodsburgherald.com

Devine’s Named Top Corn Maze In USA

Family Owned And Operated Pumpkin Patch Open For Its 14th Year. Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has been named the top corn maze in the country. The family owned and operated agricultural tourist attraction was one 20 corn mazes selected from more than 500 across the country by editors at USA Today and a panel of experts. The selections were based on the quality of the maze and the variety of activities on offer. The public was asked to vote on their favorite and Devine’s was the winner.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy