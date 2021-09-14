Which Bellingham neighborhoods have the most trees? A new report gives answers and why it matters
Sep. 14—Bellingham just completed a crucial step in its efforts to protect and maintain its urban forests. In the final days of August, the city published a wealth of information regarding Bellingham's tree canopy cover, wildlife corridors and forest maturity and health. This marks the end of the first phase of the city's effort to develop an Urban Forestry Management Plan, which will guide future policies regarding Bellingham's trees.www.tribuneledgernews.com
