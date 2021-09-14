CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Like A Good Neighbor & Deathloop is Great

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gamecube turns 20 so we revisit some of the top titles on Nintendo’s most famous blue box. Also, we ask why Jake from State Farm being in 2k22 is both brilliant and annoying. And with Deathloop getting rave reviews all over the place, we ask “what makes a game a 10 out of 10?”

Digital Trends

Deathloop review: Live, die, repeat, and look good doing it

Deathloop review: Live, die, repeat, and look good doing it. “Deathloop is a tremendously stylish stealth-action game that builds on Arkane's strengths, even if some of its creative gambles fall flat.”. Pros. Creative premise. Impeccable style. Shooting feels excellent. Fun powers. Lots of customization. Cons. Obnoxious multiplayer. Frustrating roguelite systems.
AI Insta-Baddies & Fingersleeves

With all the remakes and remasters happening we ask the crew what games they’d like to see get the modern makeover. Also, we talk about an AI influencer that’s made more money than you and if Razer making finger sleeves is cool or lame. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast on...
Polygon

Deathloop’s brilliant time mechanics make me feel like a Bond villain

Deathloop prides itself on intelligence, in both senses of the word. That is, “the ability to apply knowledge to manipulate one’s environment” and “information concerning an enemy or possible enemy or an area.” There is also a third layer: Intelligence in Deathloop is both diegetic and non-diegetic, as the game’s plot relies on the skills, plotting, and planning of the player character Colt, as well as the skills, plotting, and planning of the player themselves. Watching a character “be” clever is fun, but there is nothing quite like putting the final puzzle piece in yourself and watching the trap you set perform like a finely tuned watch.
Digital Trends

I wish Deathloop would treat me like a real mastermind

Deathloop is out now, and it’s giving players another reason to hunt down a PlayStation 5. Critics and players alike are obsessed with Arkane Studios’ inventive first-person shooter, which combines the stealth assassinations of Hitman with the supernatural powers of Dishonored, all wrapped in a roguelite time loop premise. Add in some snappy shooting and a killer sense of style, and you have all the ingredients necessary for a standout title in a quiet year for gaming.
Variety

Emmys 2021 Fashion: How To Do Good While Looking Great

The Emmys are back live and in-person. That means this year’s nominees and presenters get to glam up once again for the red carpet. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. With that in mind, here Variety highlights ways to shine on the carpet while donating to good causes....
The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Rowe Says His Fox Business Show ‘How America Works’ Will “Magnify That Which Is Out of Sight And Therefore Out of Mind”

TV and podcast host Mike Rowe first became a public figure on the national level by getting dirty. On his Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which first aired in 2003, Rowe would travel the country and profile workers who, well, got dirty. “[Dirty Jobs] wasn’t a lecture, it wasn’t a sermon, it was an honest look in the day on the job not of a host, but as a guest,” Rowe tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I was basically an avatar on that show.” Now Rowe, who has built something of a cult following on Facebook and launched a podcast called The Way...
KEYT

‘Lucifer’ star promises ‘good-slash-great’ series finale

LONDON (AP) — After six years, “Lucifer” stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German are kissing goodbye to their devil-and-detective double act. They’ve been solving crimes together on the show that started on Fox, got canceled and rose again (thanks to fan support) on Netflix. The final 10 episodes drop on the streaming service Friday. With production of “Lucifer” ended, German says the nostalgia has started “creeping in.” As for whether fans will embrace the final episode, Ellis says he hopes they’ll enjoy where the journey ends up. However viewers respond, the actor says it’s their six-season experience with “Lucifer” they’ll carry away.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Good Read: 'Great Circle,' by Maggie Shipstead

"Great Circle" by Maggie Shipstead is a long read at 589 pages, but one you'll wish would never end — an ambitious, precisely researched novel that centers around fraternal twins rescued as infants from a sinking ocean liner. Orphaned, they are sent to live with their uncle in Montana, who is a negligent guardian. Jamie is sensitive and artistic while Marian is bold, mechanically inclined and extremely independent.
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel, SiriusXM Launch Paid Audio Subscription on Apple Podcasts

Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM have launched a paid audio subscription, Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, exclusively on Apple Podcasts, the companies said on Tuesday. Subscriptions, which cost $3.99 a month, will give subscribers early access to new scripted and unscripted podcasts about their favorite Marvel characters, including Black Widow, Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye and Doctor Doom. Subscribers will also get exclusive access to series like Marvel’s Declassified, a narrative documentary series about the history of Marvel Comics. Other shows available on Marvel’s Apple Podcasts channel include the original series Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night and its sequel Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail, as well as Marvel’s Wastelanders, a multipart podcast series. The first installment of the series, “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord,” stars Timothy Busfield as Peter Quill, Chris Elliott as Rocket, Danny Glover as Red and Vanessa Williams as Emma Frost. The paid audio subscription created by Marvel and SiriusXM is part of an ongoing, multiyear agreement the two companies made in 2019 to create podcasts and live events for SiriusXM and its music streaming subsidiary Pandora. In keeping with this agreement, new episodes of the Marvel and SiriusXM podcasts will be available on major audio platforms, including Pandora, Stitcher and SiriusXM, after their debut on Apple Podcasts, the companies said.
The Verge

Hulu’s monthly prices increase by $1 as Disney pushes its streaming bundle

Hulu’s streaming plans cost $1 more starting on October 8th, with its ad-supported tier going up to $6.99 each month and its ad-free tier going up to $12.99 monthly. According to Variety, the price of Hulu’s live TV service, which also includes access to its streaming content, isn’t increasing. Disney, the majority owner of Hulu, has increased the prices of its other streaming services over the past year, making its bundle that includes all of them look more and more attractive.
bookriot.com

Good For You: 8 Authors to Follow on TikTok Who Are Doing Great

I can’t be the only one whose screen time has skyrocketed to a shameful degree since downloading TikTok. As the fastest-growing social media platform in the world, I am decidedly not alone. We’re all spending countless hours scrolling through our FYPs (For You pages). I think what’s so captivating with...
tasteradio.com

What Does It Take To Go From ‘Good’ To Great? Consider Your Audience.

We see it all the time: an ambitious startup comes to market promoting itself as a better-for-you version of a recognized legacy brand. While these challengers often boast clean and functional ingredients, their well-established competitors — regardless of their individual nutrition labels — have the significant advantages of familiarity and a loyal consumer base.
TechSpot

Deathloop

Deathloop encases fun investigation work and satisfying combat in a unique time loop mechanic to create a tremendously satisfying adventure. Deathloop offers an engaging blend of shooting and stealth in one endlessly looping day. It leaves a lot of room for players to experiment with their preferred approach to combat and exploration, which makes it stimulating and exciting to play. A multiplayer invasion mode, too, has so much potential if it actually takes off – it could keep you playing for many hours more. Deathloop won't be for everyone, but its mix of ideas comes together so confidently that it's easily a game of the year contender for us.
GamesRadar+

Deathloop review – "You won't play anything else quite like it for a very long time"

Deathloop doesn't have functioning toilets. The light switches on the Isle of Blackreef don't work either. Do either of these observations really matter in the grand scheme of things? No, not particularly. Do I feel inclined to raise them all the same? Yes, absolutely. Pedantry is a reaction Arkane Studios must be all too familiar with by now; the developer has thoroughly earned its reputation for building some of the most wondrously detailed and immersive worlds in the modern era. You have no choice but to pick at the occasional loose thread because there is so little to criticise about the larger tapestry.
Daily Herald

