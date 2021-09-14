CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerens, TX

Kerens drops to 1-2 with 20-7 loss at Mildred

By Russell Slaton
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILDRED–The Kerens Bobcats, who opened the season with a 26-7 win at Meridian, lost their second game of the year with a 20-7 loss at the Mildred Eagles, falling to 1-2. An 88-yard punt return touchdown by Jaylon Harris, followed by an Adrian Solis extra-point kick, put Kerens on the board with 6:29 left in the game. Earlier, Ryan Priddy stopped a Mildred drive near the Kerens goal line with an interception with 6:55 left in the third quarter, which he returned 14 yards.

