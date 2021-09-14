Brockton heads to the polls on Tuesday for the city's preliminary election
Sep. 14—BROCKTON — It's Election Day in Brockton. Residents will head to the polls today for the city's preliminary election, which features six races in multiple wards. The preliminary election serves as a way to narrow down the number of candidates who will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2 for the citywide election. The election will bring every seat down to double the number of seats available, which in most cases is two people.
