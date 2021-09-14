Tomato and basil houmous recipe

MANY of you are back to work this week, so to ease you in gently I’ve got two delicious, prep-ahead packed lunches for you.

It’s so easy to end up eating the same lunch every day or spending lots of money on expensive shop-bought sandwiches, but my houmous and cheesy chicken and leek turnovers are cheap to make, filling and are easy to transport on the journey to work.

Tomato and basil houmous is cheap to make, filling and easy to transport Credit: Shutterstock

Batch make them in advance and freeze for when you need an easy lunch on the go. Enjoy!

Tomato and Basil Houmous

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 6-8

YOU WILL NEED

2 x 400g tins chickpeas (reserve the liquid)

120ml tahini

2 lemons, juiced

3tsp frozen, chopped garlic

1tsp cumin

285g jar sundried tomatoes (reserve 120ml oil from the jar)

120ml chickpea brine

Handful basil

½ cucumber

2 tomatoes

50g couscous

Method: Drain the cans of chickpeas, but keep the brine in a separate bowl.

Add your chickpeas and tahini to your blender.

Add the lemon juice, followed by the frozen garlic, cumin and a pinch of salt.

Add the sundried tomatoes and the oil that comes in the jar.

Pour in the brine and add the basil leaves, then mix in the blender until you are happy with the consistency.

Ready to freeze: Simply portion the houmous into very small freezer bags or small tubs and freeze.

Bring out of the freezer to defrost. Give it a stir and your houmous is ready to eat. Cut up tomatoes and cucumber, then place couscous into a heatproof bowl and pour in around 50ml of boiled water, cover with cling film for 5-10 minutes. Once cooked it will keep for around 3 days in the fridge.

