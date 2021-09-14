Garst Museum welcomes new employees

GREENVILLE — The Garst Museum is pleased to announce that two new part-time employees, Nancy Hegemier and Jake Denney, joined the museum staff in early August. Garst Museum CEO Dr. Clay Johnson stated that “the hiring of professionals to fill two newly created positions is a positive step forward in our goals of meeting our increasing financial needs, training and growing our dedicated volunteer workforce, and providing beneficial educational opportunities for our numerous school tour patrons. It is exciting to see our strategic plan goals moving forward with the creation of these two new positions and the enthusiasm our new staff members bring to the museum.”