CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, OH

Garst Museum welcomes new employees

By Staff Reports
Daily Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE — The Garst Museum is pleased to announce that two new part-time employees, Nancy Hegemier and Jake Denney, joined the museum staff in early August. Garst Museum CEO Dr. Clay Johnson stated that “the hiring of professionals to fill two newly created positions is a positive step forward in our goals of meeting our increasing financial needs, training and growing our dedicated volunteer workforce, and providing beneficial educational opportunities for our numerous school tour patrons. It is exciting to see our strategic plan goals moving forward with the creation of these two new positions and the enthusiasm our new staff members bring to the museum.”

www.dailyadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Greenville, OH
Business
County
Darke County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Education
City
Greenville, OH
NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Oakley
Person
Lowell Thomas

Comments / 0

Community Policy