Boyd Fiscal eyes liquor license fee

CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Tuesday on first reading for a 3% fee added to liquor sales.

Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said when Boyd went wet in last year’s election, there was no license fee in place for liquor sales because he wanted to give the market time to develop in the county. Seeing no difference in alcohol prices in the fee-free areas and the areas with fees, such as Ashland, Chaney said adding the 3% fee shouldn’t “deter anyone from buying alcohol.”

Much like Ashland, the fee will be used to help fund the police force and to fund the Alcohol Beverage Control Administrator’s office, Chaney said.

Second reading on the ordinance is expected at the next fiscal court meeting, scheduled for Oct. 12.

Also on Tuesday, the Boyd County Fiscal Court:

• Awarded a $105,000 bid to Smith and Son plumbing for work at the Boyd County Detention Center.

• Put out to sale an old copy machine and a welder.

• Accepted between $22,000 and $23,000 in unclaimed coal severance money being held by the Department of Local Government. Chaney said the severance dollars would go toward emergency management.

• Passed a resolution for a Department of Local Government match for a percentage of the monies the county is on the hook for in the ice storm/flood cleanup effort. Chaney said the county must come up with 13% of the total cost of cleanup, but the match would help save funds.

• Reappointed Zoe Brewer to the Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department Board.

