CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Frank Grillo Confirms He’s Returning For ‘Purge 6’ & There’s Already A Finished Script

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, I know people might be surprised to hear this, but it’s true–I’m an avid fan of the ‘Purge’ franchise. Even though the films are often seen as micro-budget horror-thrillers that aren’t top-tier entertainment, I’ll defend them to my dying breath. I feel as if “The Purge” is a franchise that is one of the most thematically strong and creative that we’ve seen over the past decade, hands down. So, with that admission out of the way, I can’t begin to express my happiness that Frank Grillo recently admitted to The Playlist Podcast (full interview coming soon) that he’s definitely returning for “The Purge 6.”

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
punchdrunkcritics.com

Frank Grillo Teaming With Sylvester Stallone On A ‘Nighthawks’ Limited Series

I’m a huge fan of Frank Grillo. If he were making movies in the ’80s he’d definitely be a regular on my Reel Action video series. I see a lot of similarities between him and Sylvester Stallone, and I keep waiting for the time when they get to make a killer action movie together. It’s got to happen, right? Well, this could be the closest we get to that, because Grillo says he’ll be starring in a series remake of a 1981 Stallone classic, Nighthawks.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Frank Grillo Says The Purge 6 Is Happening And He's In It

At one point, it was believed that The Forever Purge would be the final installment in the dystopian horror franchise. That's no longer the case, though. Not only is a sixth Purge movie evidently in the works, but Frank Grillo--who starred in The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year--will return to star.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Frank Grillo Hopes To Return To The MCU As Crossbones

Due to the ever-growing expansiveness of the MCU, characters we thought we had seen the last of keep coming back. In the case of Brock Rumlow, that’s already happened a couple of times. Frank Grillo debuted as the supporting villain in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, before coming back as Rumlow – now known as Crossbones following his disfigurement – at the beginning of Captain America: Civil War, though he ultimately died in that film’s opening sequence.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Purge 6’ Is On And Frank Grillo Is Coming Back

Everybody knows I’m a huge fan of The Purge franchise, and was depressed at the idea of The Forever Purge being its swan song. Don’t get me wrong; it was a totally well-earned and appropriate finale that brought its themes full-circle, but to me there was more politically-minded horror stories left to tell. Then creator James DeMonaco expressed a desire to do one more movie, and while he wasn’t sure it would happen, he wanted Frank Grillo to return as Leo Barnes.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
James Demonaco
Popculture

'Rocky III' Has Major Ties to Naomi Watts and Frank Grillo's New Movie

Rocky III is a very iconic movie that many fans watched when it was released in 1982. And now, the film will be featured in a new movie starring Naomi Watts and Frank Grillo. On Monday, Universal Pictures announced This is the Night will be released at Village East by Angelika in New York City for an exclusive one-week theatrical run starting on Friday, Sept. 17. It will then be available on digital everywhere on Sept. 21.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Exclusive Interview: Frank Grillo Talks Copshop, The Purge 6, Marvel And More

If you’re a fan of action cinema, then you’ll already be more than familiar with Frank Grillo’s filmography. The actor has taken a more hands-on role in his output over the last few years since founding production company WarParty films with Smokin’ Aces and The Grey director Joe Carnahan, and the pair’s Hulu hit Boss Level gained a deserved reputation as one of the year’s most unsung and underrated genre films.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘This Is The Night’ Trailer: ‘The Purge’ Filmmaker Goes Home In His Coming-Of-Age Celebration Of Film & ‘Rocky III’

James DeMonaco (“The Purge“) has mostly lived in the horror genre throughout his career. He gained notoriety throughout his involvement in the topical ‘Purge’ films, directing the first three films and producing “The First Purge” and “The Forever Purge.” That franchises’ profitability under the Blumhouse banner has given the director the freedom to work on something new. And DeMonaco is taking a wildly different turn with his next production.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

In theaters now: Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo in the “irreverent, explosive” ‘COPSHOP’

Hitting theaters today is the gritty crime thriller COPSHOP, starring and produced by Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo, and directed by Narc‘s Joe Carnahan. “This is like…in the spirit of all the best 70s Westerns,” Butler, star of 300 and Olympus Has Fallen, tells ABC Audio. “Small-town rookie cop, there’s not a lot going on in that town until the bad guys roll in.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Purge#The Playlist Podcast#Mcu#Vod#Blu Ray
theplaylist.net

James DeMonaco Talks His New Film ‘This Is The Night, Gives First Details About ‘Purge 6’ & More [The Playlist Podcast]

If you’re a fan of horror films, you know the name James DeMonaco. He’s the writer, director, and overall creative mastermind behind “The Purge” franchise. And over the past decade or so, the filmmaker has focused on his massively popular thriller franchise. However, his new film, “This is the Night,” is something completely different, but it also might be his most personal to date. And on this episode of The Playlist Podcast, DeMonaco joins the show to go deep about his new film, as well as the future of “The Purge.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Frank Grillo Says Joe Carnahan’s Cut Of ‘Copshop’ Was Rejected For A “Castrated” Version Of His Performance

Filmmaker Joe Carnahan (“Narc,” “The Grey“) is back with the action pic “Copshop” with a cast that includes seasoned action veterans such as Scottish actor Gerard Bulter and Frank Grillo. The film is opening this weekend, and Carnahan has been noticeably absent from the press. Why, you ask? The always candid Frank Grillo has explained that he’s not terribly happy with the final version of the film being released and taken to social media to air his displeasure, revealing that the movie coming out this weekend is not Carnahan’s final cut.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Frank Grillo Slams ‘Copshop’ for Editing His ‘Colorful’ Performance

Release the Joe Carnahan cut? According to action star Frank Grillo, post-production on the new action thriller “Copshop” (out now from Open Road Films) amounted in a “castrated” version of his performance, which is why it’s now being excoriated by critics, as he claims. Grillo, who stars opposite Gerard Butler, doesn’t blame his friend and director Carnahan, but instead argues that a third party is responsible for the end result. Grillo, who also recently starred in “Boss Level,” took to social media to air his grievances about the cut. (Via The Playlist.)
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

Destin Daniel Cretton Talks ‘Shang-Chi’ Post-Credit Scene & Teases Sequel Ideas

**Warning spoilers ahead for the end-credits scene from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”**. Destin Daniel Cretton‘s “Shang-Chi & The Legend of The Ten Rings” is quickly becoming a sizable pandemic-era hit for Marvel Studios and the new superhero pic has earned $320.6 million at the global box office, according to Deadline. Now, we might have an indication of where Marvel might go next with “Shang-Chi 2.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Tom Hardy Says ‘Venom’ Franchise Has To “Establish Ourselves” Before A ‘Spider-Man’ Crossover Can Happen

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is mere days away from hitting theaters. And you would think the biggest discussion would be how the film finally introduces one of the most popular villains, Carnage, in Marvel history. But nope. All people want to know about is just when Sony’s “Venom” franchise is going to crossover with Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man?” Well, according to actor Tom Hardy, it’s something everyone wants to happen, but there’s no rush, yet.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Apple, Paramount & Sony Reportedly Couldn’t Meet Christopher Nolan’s Requests To Land His New Film

Christopher Nolan made headlines when it was recently announced that his next film, an untitled historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, a person behind the creation of the atomic bomb, would be distributed by Universal and not his typical partner, Warner Bros. We all know why Nolan wanted to leave WB, as it was clear he didn’t like the release strategy the studio adopted this year, with films hitting HBO Max and theaters on the same day. But why Universal? Well, according to a new THR report, Universal was just one of the major studios all asking Nolan to collaborate, and the studio that apparently said yes to all of his rather costly demands.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy