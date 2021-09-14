Frank Grillo Confirms He’s Returning For ‘Purge 6’ & There’s Already A Finished Script

Look, I know people might be surprised to hear this, but it’s true–I’m an avid fan of the ‘Purge’ franchise. Even though the films are often seen as micro-budget horror-thrillers that aren’t top-tier entertainment, I’ll defend them to my dying breath. I feel as if “The Purge” is a franchise that is one of the most thematically strong and creative that we’ve seen over the past decade, hands down. So, with that admission out of the way, I can’t begin to express my happiness that Frank Grillo recently admitted to The Playlist Podcast (full interview coming soon) that he’s definitely returning for “The Purge 6.”