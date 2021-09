Miami Heat newcomer Caleb Martin recently offered some insight into why he signed with the team. It sounds like the Heat’s culture was a big factor in his decision. “The culture and the reputation were the big things that caught my eye,” Martin told Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “Obviously, the coaching staff and just everybody that’s involved over here. One of the things they said was they’re big on development. They’re going to work with me and do the best they can to make me the best player I can be. They think this is a great spot for me in terms of my playing style and I agree with that.”

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO