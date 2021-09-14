CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Grin And Share It: Scientists Show How They Gave A 70,000-Year-Old Neanderthal His Smile

Cover picture for the articleStarting with the fragment of a 70,000-year-old Neanderthal’s’ skull, experts have reconstructed the ancient human ancestor’s face — and even given him a toothy smile. A 3.9- inch-by-2.3 inch skull fragment of the first Neanderthal in the Netherlands was presented at the National Museum of Antiquities in 2009 after it was found on the North Sea coast of Holland by […]

