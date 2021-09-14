CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
August 2021 NPD: Ghost of Tsushima Up 108 Places Into Second Thanks to Director's Cut

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost of Tsushima Director's Cut has caused sales of the open world title from Sucker Punch Productions to absolutely skyrocket, boosting the game from 110th place in July all the way up to second spot following the expanded release's launch on PlayStation 5 and PS4 last month. It was beaten only by new entry Madden NFL 22, but forced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to settle for third. Compared to August 2020, consumer spending on hardware, content, and accessories grew by seven per cent, which the PS5 console has surely played a part in. Sony's new system remains the fastest-selling PlayStation console in history.

GotGame

Review | Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Let’s cut to the chase. Ghost of Tsushima was my favorite game of 2020. Sucker Punch managed to create their magnum opus that transcended a lot of their previous works. The samurai tale of Jin Sakai was akin to a sword shined to perfection. However, the news of a Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut edition, in addition to a paid PS5 update, caught some people by surprise. Thankfully, in addition to the base content comes a new area to explore: Iki Island. While more of an excellent game is a good thing, the real question is how much of an improvement is the Director’s Cut?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Foxes in Ghost of Tsushima Even More Adorable Thanks to Latest Update

Ghost of Tsushima received a crucial update. Thanks to it, the foxes are even more adorable and we can pet their bellies. The animals received a new set of animations. The foxes in Ghost of Tsushima took the players' hearts by storm back at the game's launch, and were petted nearly nine million times in just ten days after its debut. Now we've been given a reason to do so again. Thanks to the latest update, the foxes have become even more adorable.
ANIMALS
inputmag.com

You have to watch the epic trailer for the director’s cut ‘Death Stranding’

These days the norm for any marquee release, be it another iteration within a popular franchise or the culmination of a years-long vision from an auteur, is to extend the playability to breaking point. Take Death Stranding, the existential, open-world action game from Hideo Kojima, (a figure so legendary in the gaming world that he inspires conspiracy theories). Today a final trailer for the director’s cut edition of the game was released — edited by Kojima himself — and it only further cements the legendary reputation of the game, and of its enigmatic director.
VIDEO GAMES
Spin

Ghost of Tsushima

After unquestionably being one of the best games of 2020, Ghost of Tsushima recently came back with a vengeance. Not only did it get a brand new expansion centered around Iki Island, but the Director’s Cut also added a true PS5 version of the game for those lucky enough to get their hands on the latest and greatest console.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Ghost of Tsushima Rivals is a Welcome Addition to Multiplayer

When Ghost of Tsushima was a breakout hit last summer, Sucker Punch followed up with the Legends multiplayer add-on that made the game an incredibly fun co-op experience. Now, the multiplayer mode is available as a standalone download, and the new Ghost of Tsushima Rivals combines the co-op spirit of the original with a competitive angle that puts you up against other players as you race toward victory. Not only are you battling with another player to defeat waves of enemies, but you’re doing so as quickly as you can to win the round before the opposing team. Plus, Ghost of Tsushima allows you to harm the other team with various abilities that you can purchase using Magatama (similar to the abilities available in Legends), so you can work to sabotage their efforts and move toward the Final Stand waves to finish the round.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima adds more free new DLC to PS4 and PS5

As promised, Sucker Punch has dropped more free DLC for Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 and PS5. The inFamous and Sly Raccoon developer added a new map to Ghost of Tsushima’s new online “Rivals” mode. Players will now be able to face-off against their foes in The Arena of Shadows...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Death Stranding: Director's Cut final trailer is pure psychological horror

The final trailer for Death Stranding: Director's Cut has been released, and Hideo Kojima seems to have compiled a slideshow of the game's most horrifying moments. The final trailer, directed and edited by Kojima himself, is an almost five-minute exploration of the game's most horrendous vibes. With only a couple of exceptions - including some combat and a peek at the new racing track - the trailer is compiled almost exclusively from cutscene footage.
VIDEO GAMES
