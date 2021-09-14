August 2021 NPD: Ghost of Tsushima Up 108 Places Into Second Thanks to Director's Cut
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has caused sales of the open world title from Sucker Punch Productions to absolutely skyrocket, boosting the game from 110th place in July all the way up to second spot following the expanded release's launch on PlayStation 5 and PS4 last month. It was beaten only by new entry Madden NFL 22, but forced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to settle for third. Compared to August 2020, consumer spending on hardware, content, and accessories grew by seven per cent, which the PS5 console has surely played a part in. Sony's new system remains the fastest-selling PlayStation console in history.www.pushsquare.com
