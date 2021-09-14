August 2021 NPD: Ghost of Tsushima Up 108 Places Into Second Thanks to Director's Cut

When Ghost of Tsushima was a breakout hit last summer, Sucker Punch followed up with the Legends multiplayer add-on that made the game an incredibly fun co-op experience. Now, the multiplayer mode is available as a standalone download, and the new Ghost of Tsushima Rivals combines the co-op spirit of the original with a competitive angle that puts you up against other players as you race toward victory. Not only are you battling with another player to defeat waves of enemies, but you’re doing so as quickly as you can to win the round before the opposing team. Plus, Ghost of Tsushima allows you to harm the other team with various abilities that you can purchase using Magatama (similar to the abilities available in Legends), so you can work to sabotage their efforts and move toward the Final Stand waves to finish the round.

