Society

When student research leads to deep personal transformation

By Lou Blouin
Dearborn Press & Guide
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYahaira Vega was a little surprised when she was approached to work on a research project led by HHS Assistant Professor Jean-Carlos Lopez, with whom she’d never had a class. It turned out, the referral from another professor had to do with the fact that she is trilingual, and much of the work Lopez needed help with required sifting through Spanish-language news and social media. The general subject matter itself — the culture of transgender women in Latin American and Caribbean countries — was certainly not an area of expertise. “To be honest, I was ignorant about this issue,” Vega says. “In my community, and what I learned growing up Roman Catholic, is that being gay or transgender is not normal. I mean, I remember hearing the priest actually say those things, and I don’t think I realized how much that influence gets ingrained in the way one thinks.”

