The iPhone 13 Pro features a Pro Motion display, new camera system, bigger battery, and starts at $999

Presenting an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, you’re going to love the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both feature an adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive. Additionally, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with the all-new ultra-wide, wide, and Telephoto cameras. The coolest feature of these iPhones is ProMotion. It intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offering fantastic graphics performance, and an exceptional viewing experience. This new lineup also features a premium flat-edge design, which includes a surgical-grade stainless steel band. They also feature an elegant finish that’s resistant to abrasion and corrosion and a textured matte glass back. Overall, these new iPhones will be available in 4 stunning finishes: graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue.
