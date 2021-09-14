CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Watch Series 7 announced - here's everything you need to know

T3.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Apple Watch Series 7 is here and it has all the much-loved features that the Series 6 possesses, with several new additions now packed in. A big design factor for the latest iteration watchOS 8, which is based around people that ride bikes. Using the in-built algorithms, it can analyse GPS, heart rate, accelerometer and gyroscope data to detect when the bike is being used. A new auto-pause and resume feature is intended to help reflect cyclist's metrics and not be caught out by a red light.

www.t3.com

