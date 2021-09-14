CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonos launches Beam 2 with Dolby Atmos

By Chris Rowlands Follow @crispytidbits
Stuff.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re still searching for home cinema sound you can swim in, Sonos is back to set the bar. We were a bit bowled over by the original Beam back in 2018. Small, smart and surprisingly affordable, the cinematic soundbar slinked into our living room and grabbed Gadget of the Year honours.

Alexa
