Sonos launches Beam 2 with Dolby Atmos

Upgrade your home theatre to the Hisense L9G TriChroma laser TV. Available in 2 sizes—110 inches and 120 inches—this laser TV delivers 3,000 lumens of shimmering highlights, deep blacks, and bold colors. Plus, with MEMC technology, images remain smooth and crystal clear and respond up to 10 times quicker than an OLED TV. The Hisense L9G delivers 4K resolution across your wall without the permanent presence of a smart TV. Moreover, you can watch TV in any lighting, thanks to the ambient light rejecting screen. So you won’t have to switch off lights for a high-quality picture. And, to accompany your content, this luxury gadget projects Dolby Atmos sound for crisp highs and clear speech. Finally, this device includes proximity sensors that dim the lasers when children or items get too close.
