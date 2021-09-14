CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID Leaves Millions With Impaired Sense Of Smell

By zenger.news
thewestsidegazette.com
 7 days ago

When COVID-19 first broke out, a telltale sign of catching the nasty virus was loss of smell. Almost two years later, it turns out that it is likely having long-term effects on the sense of smell of recovered patients. A recent study shows that many of the millions who had...

thewestsidegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Check Your Health: Relearning to smell after COVID-19

KUTV — As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, there are increasing numbers of people who report prolonged loss of smell after contracting the virus. One study found that as many as 77 percent of those who had COVID-19 were estimated to have some loss of smell. “Other viral illnesses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRON4

Bay Area baker still has no taste, smell months after having COVID-19

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) – “Some things I can taste, like raspberries have been raspberries from the very beginning but onions and garlic taste like burning wood logs everything is messed up in my brain,” Hannalee Pervan said. For some people, coronavirus symptoms can last weeks or even months. These patients...
BENICIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Smells#Depression#Covd#Israel21c
kslnewsradio.com

Did Covid break your nose? Doc talks about relearning how to smell

SALT LAKE CITY — Most people take their sense of smell for granted, but for some COVID-19 sufferers, that is one of the symptoms of the illness, which doctors spotted early in the pandemic. But it is possible to retrain your brain to smell again, says a Utah doctor who specializes in conquering anosmia.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
POLITICO

Making sense of Covid data before the next crisis

FORECASTING FUTURE CRISES: Predicting the course of the pandemic has been like following a twisty mystery series, with scattered clues and surprising outcomes. A year and a half in, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to do better, with a new forecasting center that aims to track disease spread and other public health challenges — and game out what’s to come.
MARKETS
WTVW

Lingering effects of COVID-19: Loss of smell

For COVID-19 patients, loss of smell is a common symptom. Much more than just a hint that you may have COVID, losing the ability to smell can negatively impact quality of life. The sense of smell can protect you from danger like a gas leak and can remind you of a fond memory like grandma’s freshly baked cookies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Scientist

Woman who first gained sense of smell at age 24 finds it disturbing

A woman who was born without the brain regions required for smell has mysteriously started smelling things for the first time in her twenties and finds it highly unpleasant. The woman was diagnosed with congenital anosmia – the inability to smell – when she was 13. Brain imaging revealed she was missing the olfactory bulbs in her forebrain that detect odour information from the nose and transmit it to other parts of the brain involved in smell perception.
HEALTH
Seattle Times

When COVID-19 Stole Their Smell, These Experts Lost Much More

PARIS — Hélène Barre, 35, lost her sense of smell when she fell ill with COVID-19 in November, a condition known as anosmia. Her slow recovery was plagued by disturbing distortions: Peanuts smelled like shrimp, raw ham like butter, rice like Nutella. The phantom scent of something burning still bothers her for hours at a time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Science of Smells

Sense of smell reflects your overall health. Smells are extremely effective at triggering memories. You can smell like urine or vanilla to different people. There are science-backed exercises to help get your nose back into shape if you suffer from smell loss. When it comes to COVID-19 testing, there’s a...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Are smartphones WEAKENING our senses? Expert claims our reliance on the devices is slowly diminishing our smell, touch, hearing and taste because they reduce our face-to-face interaction with people and the world

Four out of our five basic senses are being made redundant - and we may have the smartphone to blame, according to an expert. Susan Denham Wade, 55, the UK-based author of A History of Seeing in Eleven Inventions, spent four years researching and writing her book, which is a pioneering study of the history of human sight through the ages, and believes our over-reliance on smartphones is steadily diminishing our sense of smell, touch, hearing and taste.
CELL PHONES
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
districtchronicles.com

Woman mortified as she leaves house smelling ‘really bad’ for days

A WOMAN was left mortified after realising she was to blame for causing a horrible stench throughout her home for several days. She and her partner were left trying to get to the bottom of the smell and finally found the culprit sitting in a kitchen drawer – although, it’s not surprising that it went a miss.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thewestsidegazette.com

Secondhand Smoke In Kids’ Hair Prompts Behavior Changes In Parents

A recently published study reveals that 70 percent of the children of regular smokers have nicotine particles in their hair — not resting on their hair but as an integral part of the strands. When parents become aware of this effect, they are more likely to take steps to prevent secondhand smoke exposure.
KIDS
scitechdaily.com

Your Sense of Smell May Be the Key to a Balanced Diet – Smell Regulates What We Eat, and Vice Versa

We are less likely to perceive smells of food that relate to a recent meal, helping us make choices about what to eat next. Walking past a corner bakery, you may find yourself drawn in by the fresh smell of sweets wafting from the front door. You’re not alone: The knowledge that humans make decisions based on their nose has led major brands like Cinnabon and Panera Bread to pump the scents of baked goods into their restaurants, leading to big spikes in sales.
FITNESS
studyfinds.org

Nose knowledge: Hummingbirds use sense of smell to avoid danger

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A hummingbird’s sense of smell may just be its greatest asset. Researchers from the University of California-Riverside report that in a mere matter of milliseconds, a hummingbird can catch a whiff of impending danger and fly the coop. The study is especially noteworthy because, up until now, scientists have believed that hummingbirds don’t have any sense of smell at all!
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy