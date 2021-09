BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers are calling for federal officials to extend home confinement and compassionate release for prisoners who were let out as part of an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities. In a letter Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, the five lawmakers asked Garland to reconsider a legal opinion issued under the Trump administration that would send as many as 4,500 people back to prison once the COVID-19 emergency passes. “These individuals were transferred from correctional facilities to home confinement to stem the spread of COVID-19 after...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO