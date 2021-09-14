CA-Gov-RecChoice-Sum

Today is the California Recall Election to unseat Governor Gavin Newsom (D). Throughout the election Newsom has received support from top Democrats including President Biden who was in California Monday night campaigning to keep the California Governor in office. We speak with one of the many opponents running against Newsom in the recall election, businessman John Cox (R). He also ran against Newsom in 2018. Cox explains why he thinks Newsom should be recalled, what the people of California are really concerned about and if he thinks Newsom will change if he win today’s race. We also speak with Democratic strategist and FOX News contributor Leslie Marshall about why she’s voting to keep Newsom in office, why she is against recall elections and what she thinks about Republican frontrunner and conservative talk show host Larry Elder.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO