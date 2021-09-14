How To Create Fake Email Address Within Seconds

More than 15 million email addresses and accompanying personal details have been leaked online under the banner of Anonymous. All of the leaked information allegedly comes from Epik, a Bellevue, Washington-based domain name registrar and web hosting service that was targeted by the Anonymous hacktivist collective last week. The leaked information, comprising 180GB of data, includes not just information on Epik's own customers and systems, but also details for millions of other individuals and organizations who had their information scraped via "Whois" queries from domain name registrars, according to the free breach-notification service Have I Been Pwned, which received a set of the exposed data.
