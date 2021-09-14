How To Create Fake Email Address Within Seconds

When you send or receive emails, sometimes they have a long list of email addresses on them. This can be a problem several ways. First, the person reading the email sees all the addresses and, depending on how their email provider shows the email, it may mean scrolling over them to find the message. That is a distraction, and you will lose some readers from reading your email and some may get more interested in seeing names on the list and forget what they were doing.

