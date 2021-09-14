do you have a weight loss goal for Jan 1st? Join me!

Pounds to lose 29 - weeks available about 16. Yes! I was just thinking about this. I have a goal for 31st Dec so basically yes! I want to get to 140lbs by then. I hope to get there by mid December really so that I can have a bit of buffer room for Christmas and New Year. I'm at 157lbs now so that gives me 3 months to lose 17lbs which is just over 1lb a week- might be doable but f I don't quite make it then no biggy, it just gives me a head start on the 'New Year, New Me' lot 😜