Weight Loss

do you have a weight loss goal for Jan 1st? Join me!

By patriciafoley1
 9 days ago

Pounds to lose 29 - weeks available about 16. Yes! I was just thinking about this. I have a goal for 31st Dec so basically yes! I want to get to 140lbs by then. I hope to get there by mid December really so that I can have a bit of buffer room for Christmas and New Year. I'm at 157lbs now so that gives me 3 months to lose 17lbs which is just over 1lb a week- might be doable but f I don't quite make it then no biggy, it just gives me a head start on the 'New Year, New Me' lot 😜

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Surprising Side Effects of Eating Before Bedtime, Say Dietitians

There's nothing more tempting than a late-night visit to the refrigerator. You finished dinner hours ago, you're watching your favorite show on Netflix, and the leftover slice of cake is calling your name. So what really happens when you indulge in a snack before bed? Is it a big deal,...
Is running good for weight loss?

If you’ve been asking, is running good for weight loss? You’re not alone. Running is a fantastic and accessible way to get fit; it's easy to get into and doesn't necessarily require major financial investments. What's more, those of us heading out for a run has only increased in popularity during the pandemic, according to a recent World Athletics study.
Here’s Exactly How Many Steps Trainers Say Will Get You To Optimal Weight Loss

There’s a common misconception that you have to do intense, back-breaking exercise to see significant results in your body. However, there is no “perfect” type of exercise. The best exercise for your body is movement that you enjoy, that makes you feel good, and that you will do consistently without getting bored of it. Walking often doesn’t get enough credit for the health benefits it holds, but it is just as valid an exercise as any.
Weight Loss Patterns

Am i reading this right? 63 pounds in roughly 4 months?. how many calories per day are you eating? how much are you exercising and how many of those calories are you eating back?. I ask because that is EXTREMELY rapid weight loss, even for someone with a lot to...
Looking For Weight Loss Buddies!

I'm back on MFP to get out of the obese chart and get my life into a healthier state! Looking to find friends, females/enby preferred, to help me stay on track & so we can reach our goal together.
Do the Numbers On the Scale Matter For Weight Loss?

When it comes to quantifying your health, many people often use the number on the scale as an overall indicator of their wellbeing. Weight loss is boiled down to numbers, and it can be easy to lose sight of the physical changes you may be seeing or feeling in your body in favor of making the scale dip.
How Do I Get Past a Weight Loss Plateau?

After starting a weight loss plan, you may start to shed pounds pretty quickly at first. But after a few weeks, you may hit a weight loss plateau, where it seems like you aren’t losing weight or the numbers have begun to creep back up. While this can be frustrating,...
Extreme loss in belly fat

The Minute-by-Minute Benefits of a Walk

When you head out on a walk, thousands of things are happening in your body, from the muscles in your legs (and core and arms) to your brain, your gut, and your immune and endocrine systems. Here, we’re looking at what happens to your body throughout a walk, with insight from former professional triathlete and current researcher Alexandra Coates. Coates now spends much of her day in the lab looking at exactly how exercise affects our bodies (and how much we can and should be doing).
Side Effects Of Weight Loss Supplements You Never Expected

People go through a lot to lose weight. They may amp up their exercise routine, eat more fruits and vegetables, and even try fad diets in their attempt to shed a few pounds. When those methods don't work, some people turn to weight loss supplements. Also referred to as diet pills, these supplements promise to do things like reduce your appetite and speed up your metabolism. But how safe are they really? Here are some potential side effects of weight loss supplements you may not have heard of before.
Getting started....again. Advice needed for getting started and staying on track

Looking for a support team to help hold me accountable as i start my journey to a healthy lifestyle. I need to get into a routine of eating less and exercising more especially as I work through my first 30 days of starting a new habit. All advice is appreciated on how you got started and stayed on track.
How much can I expect to lose each week if...?

I set it to lose 0.25kg, 0.5kg or 1kg? is it accurate?. My weight is currently 115.5kg. Will I lose weight faster because my weight is higher, or only if I set it to lose 1kg? I think the calorie loss is too aggressive, but I really want to lose 5kg by my birthday in mid October.
Psychological weight loss therapies

I have been reading up on Acceptance and Commitment therapy for weight loss. This Ted talk tries to give a quick introduction. Has anyone else used this or other psychological therapy for weight loss? Is it just a gimmick or can it really help?. Replies. penguinmama87 Member. Posts: 907 Member.
Goal weight question

Since most people have a maintenance weight range of about 5 pounds, I'd say once you are comfortably averaging around your goal weight, then you're there. For me, I didn't have a "moment" that I declared that I reached my goal...it was kind of a slower realisation that I was happy where I landed and could sustain it.
Back to shift 20 pound and looking for support to help me get there

I have been a member from around 2013 and been in and out of MFP keeping track of things when I slipped. This place helped my on my original goals and then shift two pregnancies weight back to a baseline. Since then (2017 ) I0 have been under jojo effect...
Will never reach your goal

I used to weigh 387 pounds. as of 2 days ago, I weigh 178. I have about 40 pounds to go. I'll get there when I get there. I'm 5'1. 43 years old. If I can do it... anyone can. truly. Tell your trainer to shove off. And YOU... go...
Looking for new friends!

So I'm not going to lie, I've been on and off here for years. Well I'm back now and noticed a lot of my friends are inactive. I would love to connect with some more people to help motivate each other!. A little about me, I'm an RN and work...
Question about scales - fat and muscle

And unless she shows up to her next visit exactly the same hydration level and food in stomach - she didn't even get a useful data point to compare with next visit. Call it a 10% range of accuracy for the either fat mass or non-fat mass side of things, if you measure under the same conditions.
