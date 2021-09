CHICAGO (CBS) — A little boy is fighting for his life after he got hit in the head while playing outside at school in southeast Wisconsin last week. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei spoke with the boy’s godmother about his condition Monday. Alex Hook is 6 years old and in first grade. He remained unconscious in a Milwaukee hospital Monday. His family said one minute, he was playing outside during recess – and the next, he was lying unconscious and bleeding from his head. Now, he is in critical condition at the hospital. “Got a phone call that there had been an accident at the school,...

