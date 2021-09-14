8911 Waterfowl Flyway, Chesterfield, VA 23838

The original owners have lovingly maintained this beautiful, brick front transitional situated on over 1 acre of privacy! Grand 2 story foyer w/marble floors leads to formal living & dining rooms w/dentil molding, wainscoting & hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor. Bright, open, eat-in kitchen includes built-in workspace, NEW Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooking, white cabinetry & casual dining w/bay window. Spacious family room w/FP & has French doors leading to an additional bright sunroom. Both rooms have French door access to the expansive composition deck & outdoor entertaining space. On the 2nd floor, the master suite offers new carpeting, 3 closets & attached luxury bath w/jetted tub, vaulted ceiling, double vanity & standing shower. 3 additional bedrooms finish off the second floor, one with an attached bath. Add'l features include 3rd-floor office/rec. room, central vac, full irrigation system, large attached utility storage shed, generator hookup, fully insulated 2 car garage & NEW Grand Manor roof in 2018! Neighborhood features - lake, boat ramp, garden club, clubhouse, swim, and racquet club.