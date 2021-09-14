8911 Waterfowl Flyway, Chesterfield, VA 23838

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe original owners have lovingly maintained this beautiful, brick front transitional situated on over 1 acre of privacy! Grand 2 story foyer w/marble floors leads to formal living & dining rooms w/dentil molding, wainscoting & hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor. Bright, open, eat-in kitchen includes built-in workspace, NEW Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooking, white cabinetry & casual dining w/bay window. Spacious family room w/FP & has French doors leading to an additional bright sunroom. Both rooms have French door access to the expansive composition deck & outdoor entertaining space. On the 2nd floor, the master suite offers new carpeting, 3 closets & attached luxury bath w/jetted tub, vaulted ceiling, double vanity & standing shower. 3 additional bedrooms finish off the second floor, one with an attached bath. Add'l features include 3rd-floor office/rec. room, central vac, full irrigation system, large attached utility storage shed, generator hookup, fully insulated 2 car garage & NEW Grand Manor roof in 2018! Neighborhood features - lake, boat ramp, garden club, clubhouse, swim, and racquet club.

NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
