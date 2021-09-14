CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Afraid of World War 3, Milley Went Behind Trump’s Back to Calm Tensions with China

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAi8d_0bvtCdJv00

Former President Donald Trump ’s top military advisor made secret calls to a top Chinese official late last year, worried that China ’s fears over the erratic U.S. leader would touch off an armed conflict between two nuclear superpowers. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, did not tell Trump about the calls, which were made to assuage Chinese fears that the United States would launch an attack. These calls are detailed in a new book, Peril, by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa .

The book details how Milley twice called Gen. Li Zuocheng, a top-ranking general in the People’s Liberation Army, to promise that the U.S. would not launch a strike. The first call came days before the 2020 presidential election on Oct. 30th, 2020. After reading an intelligence review that said China believed the American military was planning an attack, Milley picked up the phone.

China’s fears of war came amid Trump’s escalating threats, as well as their fear that Trump would start a crisis between the two countries so he could paint himself as a hero who solved it — part of a last-ditch effort to win reelection from Trump as he trailed in the polls. “General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley said on the call. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”

Milley also gave Li an assurance he would give a heads-up if an attack ever were to take place. “General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years,” Milley said. “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

According to the book, Li took Milley at his word.

Milley believed another call was necessary by January 8th, 2021, with less than two weeks remaining in the Trump administration. This call came just two days after the insurrection at the Capitol. “We are 100 percent steady,” Milley reassured Li, who believed Trump’s mental state was worsening following the election. “Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes.”

But Milley’s concerns pushed him to do more than just calm Li. According to the book, Milley even called a meeting of senior officers to go over the formal procedures for launching nuclear weapons . While the president has the authority to give the order, Milley reminded the officers that he himself needed to be involved. “No matter what you’re told, you do the procedure. You do the process,” he said. “And I’m part of that procedure. You’ve got to make sure that the right people are on the net.”

In fact, Milley was so worried about a nuclear attack, he looked each of the officers in the eye and asked them to indicate their agreement, which Milley took as each swearing an “oath.”

The authors also referenced a transcript of a phone call between Milley and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , during which Milley told the speaker he agreed with her that Trump’s mental status was unstable.

“What I’m saying to you is that if they couldn’t even stop him from an assault on the Capitol, who even knows what else he may do?” Pelosi said. “And is there anybody in charge at the White House who was doing anything but kissing his fat butt all over this?”

Pelosi added, “You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time.”

“Madam Speaker,” Milley said, “I agree with you on everything.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

These Are the Best Ergonomic Desk Chairs for Better Back Support

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you spend the majority of your day sitting in front of a computer screen at your WFH...
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

Public Relations Executives Vs. Publicists: What’s the Difference?

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. If you watch one episode of the Amazon Prime series Flack, you might think PR is a cut-throat, unforgiving business full of compromised publicists. While great for entertainment value, it blurs the line between PR and publicists. There’s an entire realm of positive PR practices that can take a company or individual from grassroots to serious player, and if you’re looking to leverage this power, it’s important to understand the difference between how a PR team operates versus publicists.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Emmys 2021: 10 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

Our picks for the highs, lows, and head-scratching moments from last night’s ceremony. If you ever wondered what an awards show in purgatory might look like, the 73rd Primetime Emmys Awards just granted your wish. You could blame it on the times: In 2020, we were collectively starved for connection — any connection — and television provided a decent simulacrum, bringing people and their stories into our homes when we were at our most isolated. This year has seen society emerge from the fog of the worst days of the pandemic, and no one is really sure of what to take away from all of it — least of all the entertainment industry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Jeff McCauslandGen. Milley's China debacle, and how Trump revealed the cracks in an antiquated system

Republican lawmakers have called for an investigation — or the resignation — of Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, following revelations in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, “Peril.” The authors describe Milley's increasing alarm over then-President Donald Trump’s mental stability. According to the book, Milley believed Trump might precipitate a nuclear conflict to remain in office after the 2020 election, concern that resulted in actions that are perhaps unparalleled.
POTUS
Washington Post

It turns out that Trump’s claims of fraud were not scrupulously vetted for accuracy

We all have our favorite moments of Donald Trump presenting nonsensical claims about election fraud, don’t we? Maybe that time he said people would put on a hat to vote twice or when he demanded that Georgia secretary of state “find” precisely one more vote than he needed to win the state because of various false things he’d heard. My personal favorite is when he rolled up to some random event at Mar-a-Lago in May and confided to the crowd of fawning Trump Organization customers there that they had “found a lot of votes up in New Hampshire just now” — which was true except that the votes were in a state representative race and had been missed because the ballots were folded incorrectly. But, you know. Fraud!
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump lawyer outlined plan to overturn election in newly disclosed memo

By any fair measure, John Eastman is not a household name. But in far-right circles, he's earned a reputation as a Republican lawyer willing to make unusual arguments. Eastman's background may suggest a degree of credibility. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, before taking on prominent roles at the Federalist Society and the Claremont Institute. He was even the dean of a law school in California.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War 3#War#Chinese#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#American#Capitol#The White House
marketresearchtelecast.com

Joe Biden, on growing tension with China: “We are not looking for a new Cold War”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, defended on Tuesday the “vigorous competition” with China and assured that he is not trying to embark on a conflict with that country, during his first speech before the UN General Assembly. “We are not looking for a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocks“Biden said without expressly mentioning China.
U.S. POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

China's Xi, like Biden hours earlier, turns to calm language

NEW YORK — (AP) — Choosing calm language as tensions with the United States grow, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his nation's longtime policy of multilateralism on Tuesday, telling world leaders at the United Nations that disputes among countries “need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation." His remarks came...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
WEKU

Biden Says 'America's Back.' The World Has Some Questions

As President Biden prepared for his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, his White House was reeling from a trifecta of bad news stories — headlines that underscored questions about U.S. leadership in the world. "We are closing the chapter on 20 years of war and...
POTUS
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy