MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the state’s most popular walleye lakes has ended it’s “catch-and-release only” season. Being allowed to keep walleye on Lake Mille Lacs has been a debate in previous years, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources co-managing the lake with Chippewa bands that have treaty rights. Beginning Thursday, anglers will be able to take home one walleye between 21 and 23 inches, or one walleye over 28 inches long. For some time guides and business owners were worried about the health of the walleye and number of walleye in the lake, but many WCCO talked with said those numbers...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO