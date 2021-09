For Carley Pearce, the last few years have been full of extreme highs and lows. One on hand, the country music singer landed her second No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with "I Hope You're Happy Now," a collaboration with Lee Brice that went on to win Pearce her first Country Music Award and Academy of Country Music Award. On top of that, she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry last month, an event that she called the "greatest moment of my life." But she also experienced two major losses: the death of her producer busbee, who died of brain cancer at the end of 2019, and the end of her marriage to fellow country singer Michael Ray last year. Perhaps those events are what culminated in her decision to evolve her February EP, 29, into a full-fledged album, out Friday: 29: Written in Stone.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO