When anyone says that women haven’t been given enough representation or anything to do in action and adventure movies in the past it’s easy to laugh and remind them that there have been plenty of tough women that have come from several decades before now. While a lot of them admittedly came in the 80s and 90s to really start with, the idea of forgetting strong women from any era is a much greater disservice to women since it takes the idea that women have been completely subservient and not at all tough when the truth is that women have had fairly diverse roles in the movies over the years. The 90s were just one of many decades since the beginning of cinema that showed some of the toughest women in the business. Anyone that wants to argue that fact might have to look at this list and hopefully understand that women in cinema have been far tougher than they’re given credit for over the years.

