The latest Delta variant driven COVID-19 surge at St. Cloud Hospital continues this week. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris says they have 60 COVID-19 patients within CentraCare with 50 of them at St. Cloud Hospital. 14 of those at St. Cloud Hospital are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. Last week total hospitalizations were in the mid 50s with ICU/Critical Care at 18. Morris says their numbers have been similar for the past 4 weeks and this could be an indication of a plateau.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO