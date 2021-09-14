CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Five Scottish clubs commission independent review to boost commercial growth

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ki9LA_0bvtBLak00
An SPFL review has been commissioned (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Five of Scotland’s city clubs have teamed up to commission an independent review of the Scottish league.

Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibernian have hired finance experts Deloitte to look at ways of unlocking Scottish football’s earning potential with the aim of increasing annual distribution to member clubs from £27million to at least £50m within five years.

The clubs – the five biggest in Scotland outside of Glasgow – have received the backing of the Scottish Professional Football League hierarchy in their venture.

The five clubs, four of whom have American-based chairmen, say the focus of the six-month project is “unlocking significant additional revenues for the benefit of all in professional Scottish club football”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l48m9_0bvtBLak00
Hearts and Hibernian have joined forces (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Wire)

A joint statement, signed by the clubs’ chairmen, read: “As a group of clubs, who will spend around £600m over the next 10 years (in both operations and infrastructure), we believe a clear vision and strategy with measurable goals is needed if Scottish football is to continue to grow and prosper on and off the pitch, and ultimately compete with similar-sized countries and leagues across Europe.”

The clubs have promised to make the key outcomes and recommendations public.

The strategic review will look at commercial growth, including sponsorship and broadcast deals, the brand, structure and governance, plus initiatives such as government relations, philanthropy, youth academies and player development.

The statement added: “The SPFL is one the most exciting leagues in Europe – it is authentic, intense, and passionate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Muj7i_0bvtBLak00
Ann Budge of Hearts was among the five club chairmen to sign the statement (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)

“Few leagues and clubs have the level of engagement, attendance and support that exists in Scottish football. We should cherish, promote and celebrate it.

“The review will explore how we can work together to strengthen and promote the image and brand of the league and the Scottish game.”

The five clubs added: “This is not about redistribution of existing income sources in favour of so-called ‘bigger clubs’.

“The clubs are seeking to unlock new revenues and grow the Scottish game as a whole where ‘a rising tide lifts all ships’.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WR12z_0bvtBLak00
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster endorsed the move (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster promised full co-operation with the review.

“The SPFL board has already been in discussion with a number of the clubs involved regarding this independent strategic review,” Doncaster said.

“We wholeheartedly welcome and support any initiative that has the good of the game at its heart.

“We know Deloitte well and the SPFL will play a full, active and positive role in the process and we look forward to seeing what proposals and innovations emerge from it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Has Nicola Sturgeon made a mistake by putting a deadline on another Scottish independence referendum?

Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement to the Scottish parliament of her “programme for government” could have enjoyed happier timing. The day began with one of her own independent economic advisers describing the consequences of Scottish independence as “Brexit x10”. She was then inevitably overshadowed by Boris Johnson’s announcement about a health and social care tax. Johnson clearly enjoyed claiming that there would be a net inflow of funds to Scotland as a result of the fiscal adjustments – a “union dividend”.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Scottish Government to restart work on ‘detailed prospectus’ for independence

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement as part of her Programme for Government which she revealed in Holyrood. The Scottish Government is to restart work on a “detailed prospectus” for independence ahead of a second referendum on the future of the UK, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. While work on...
POLITICS
BBC

SPFL: Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee Utd, Hearts & Hibs commission independent review

Five Scottish Premiership clubs have commissioned independent advisers to conduct a review of the SPFL and identify "significant additional revenues for the benefit of all". Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibernian have engaged Deloitte to undertake the evaluation, which has been endorsed by the SPFL. The clubs are keen...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Football#Scottish Government#Uk#Hearts And Hibernian#American#Spfl#Doncaster
BBC

SPFL review 'right and proper' says Scottish FA chief Ian Maxwell

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says it is "right and proper" for five clubs to instruct a review of the SPFL. Aberdeen, Hibernian, Hearts, Dundee, and Dundee United have commissioned Deloitte to examine how the league can maximise its commercial potential. The process is expected to take six months.
SPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

Scottish independence vote would be on knife-edge, polls show

(Sept 10): Scotland is split down the middle on the question of seeking independence from the U.K. as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attempts to reinvigorate her drive for another referendum after the pandemic. A poll for the Scotsman newspaper published on Friday put opponents of a breakaway ahead by 52%...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats lead tributes to Jimmy Greaves

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats Alan Mullery and Sir Geoff Hurst have hailed “the best goalscorer to ever play” and “terrific guy” Jimmy Greaves as tributes poured in following the death of the former Spurs striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Mullery told Sky Sports: “I am at Brighton, looking at the pitch and can picture Jimmy on the field, side-footing the ball past the keeper....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier 15s: Bristol inflict cricket score on DMP as defending champions Quins suffer first defeat

Bristol Bears dealt DMP Durham Sharks one of the biggest defeats in Premier 15s history in the third round of the league.The Bears had a huge 115-0 win over the northerners but DMP did have to play with 14 players after scrum-half Chloe Broom was injured in the second half. Due to limited availability of players, DMP weren’t able to send on a replacement.This is the third win on the bounce for Dave Ward’s Bears, who have much improved form this season, and are currently top of the table. While DMP are still searching for their first win of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool will be aiming to continue their march to the Carabao Cup trophy on Tuesday evening as they take on Norwich.The Reds last won the cup in 2012 when they defeated Cardiff City on penalties and Jurgen Klopp will be wanting to end the wait to lift the trophy once more.And if their Premier League form is anything to go by then the Reds will walk the match against Norwich, who are currently bottom of the table.Liverpool are joint-top and so it will be a tough task for the Canaries to get a win over Klopp’s side but they did...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Daniel Farke won’t ‘bury’ Norwich after losing start continues

Daniel Farke insists he will not “bury his players alive” as Norwich look to get their season on track with victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.The Canaries have lost their opening five Premier League games of the campaign and sit rock bottom of the table.Conversely, Liverpool visit Carrow Road for their third-round tie sitting joint-top having beaten Crystal Palace on Saturday.Norwich had a tough start to life back in the top flight, losing to the Reds, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal in their first four games.Defeat at home to newly-promoted Watford last time out was a more difficult pill...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane says Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring feats are an inspiration

Harry Kane says he is inspired to beat the goalscoring numbers of former Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves who died on Sunday aged 81.Greaves had suffered a stroke in May 2015 which left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had also suffered from alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.Greaves is the club’s record goalscorer with 266 goals in 279 appearances and has been remembered as “finest marksmen this country has ever seen”.England captain Kane is second on the list, 43 behind Greaves, and has hailed the England World Cup winner’s numbers.“Frightening, really, how good a player he was,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy