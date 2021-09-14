CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pingdemic could have prevented cases soaring to 100,000 a day – expert

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229F5Q_0bvtB95H00
A message to self-isolate, with ten days of required self-isolation remaining (PA) (PA Wire)

The pingdemic could have prevented cases soaring to 100,000 a day, an expert has said.

In July, Health Secretary Sajid Javid suggested cases could rise to more than 100,000 a day in the summer after all restrictions were eased on July 19.

However, after so-called Freedom Day, daily cases have not been higher than 45,000.

Professor Graham Medley said that in July data was pointing towards cases heading towards 100,000 per day, but the figures did not materialise, which modellers “do not have a good explanation” for.

For some reason, the exponential growth up until that point just turned off and we have been pretty much flat in England ever since

The member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) said the pingdemic may have contributed to cases flatlining after restrictions eased as networks of transmission were “broken”.

He also warned that if people return to pre-pandemic levels of mixing before Christmas then transmission rates could pick up “a lot”.

Asked about the prediction of case numbers over summer, he said: “Up until about July 15, we were seeing a trajectory that was heading towards 100,000 cases a day.

“Then, something happened on July 15, and to be completely honest, I don’t think any of us on Spi-M, any of the modellers, have a very good explanation for what happened.

“The pingdemic may well have played quite a role in that, in the sense of it asked people to isolate not if they were infected but if they had been in contact with someone who was infected and, as a result, those people who then isolated were at lower risk of infections, so that may well have had a role in terms of breaking up the networks along which Covid was transmitting at that point.

“For some reason, the exponential growth up until that point just turned off and we have been pretty much flat in England ever since, which none of the models predicted – but as we said at the time there is uncertainty because we don’t know what people are going to do.

“I think the impact of the pingdemic was not so much on the people who were infected being asked to isolate, it was on the people who were not infected, but who were contacting people who were infected so it broke up those networks of transmission.”

Prof Medley warned that there is still potential for another peak of cases.

“There is still potential for another peak, although it will not be as high, we think, as previous peaks, but it’s still there if people go back to full contact rates,” he said.

“The CoMix study suggests that we are still making a half or less than half the number of contacts that we make without being in a pandemic, so people are still being quite conservative about what they do

“If everyone went back to full mixing, for example, in the months leading to Christmas, then we could well see the transmission rates pick up quite a lot.”

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

In her obituary, a family says a mother's Covid-19 death could have been prevented if more people were vaccinated

The day Candace and Terry Ayers got their second Covid-19 vaccination in early March was a day of hope and excitement for the entire family. "I took my parents to get that second jab, and we were all so excited," said their son, Marc Ayers. "We are a family that believes in science. We believe in masks, and we believe in vaccines. We were ready to get back to normal."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Day#Spi M#Covid
Daily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
WORLD
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy