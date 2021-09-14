Protein Made in the Liver May Cause Alzheimer’s Disease in the Brain
Peripherally produced amyloid causes neurodegeneration. Amyloid protein made in the liver can cause neurodegeneration in the brain, according to a new study in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, by John Mamo of Curtin University in Bentley, Australia, and colleagues. Since the protein is thought to be a key contributor to development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the results suggest that the liver may play an important role in the onset or progression of the disease.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 0