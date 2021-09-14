How to enable 3D audio on PlayStation 5

The Pulse 3D Audio wireless headset that Sony made to take advantage of the PS5’s 3D Audio tech is getting a new color option. It’ll be available in midnight black in addition to white, just like its DualSense controller, for the same $99.99 price that it debuted at last year. Most of the white headset colorway was black already, but now there’s simply more of it, covering the headband in black detailing. You can preorder it now through Sony’s site, and it’ll be available on October 22nd, 2021, but more retailers will likely stock it as well.

