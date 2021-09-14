CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to enable 3D audio on PlayStation 5

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation 5’s SSD may be the biggest reason to purchase the new-gen console, but it has several other features that help it stand out from what came before. One of the most noteworthy initiatives that Sony has taken this console generation is improvements to audio, with 3D audio compatibility for certain headsets. In a post-launch update, 3D audio is being expanded to work with TV speakers as well. Here is how you can enable 3D audio and get more depth to your game sound.

