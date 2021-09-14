CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Anti-sex’ Olympics beds to be used for Japanese COVID-19 patients

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biodegradable beds used by Olympic athletes are being recycled for the sick. Cardboard beds created for competitors at this summer’s Tokyo Olympic games are set to get a second life at temporary medical facilities overwhelmed by victims of Japan’s spiking COVID-19 rates. The 18,000 beds, which were installed at the notoriously sexed-up dorms for athletes, Olympic Village, were initially reported to have been made of cardboard in a move to deter sex.

Paul Chelimo
