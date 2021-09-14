‘Anti-sex’ Olympics beds to be used for Japanese COVID-19 patients
The biodegradable beds used by Olympic athletes are being recycled for the sick. Cardboard beds created for competitors at this summer’s Tokyo Olympic games are set to get a second life at temporary medical facilities overwhelmed by victims of Japan’s spiking COVID-19 rates. The 18,000 beds, which were installed at the notoriously sexed-up dorms for athletes, Olympic Village, were initially reported to have been made of cardboard in a move to deter sex.talesbuzz.com
