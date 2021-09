In a move that was expected after the year the team had, the Houston Rockets have decided to move John Wall. The move makes sense after the trading of James Harden early in the 2020-21 season, and the team instantly moving into rebuild mode. The 31-year-old guard does not fit into the Rockets timeline, as they look towards building around players like Christian Wood and #2 pick Jalen Green. While the Rockets are not going to be in “win now” mode for years to come, Wall is looking to win a ring like many others in the league. With a history of injuries and a hefty contract, the landing spots for Wall will more than likely be limited.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO