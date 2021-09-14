Oriole questions to be answered in the final weeks of 2021
After Sunday’s 22-7 loss to the Blue Jays, which gave Toronto 44 runs in 23 innings, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde explained the final weeks of the 2021 season. “It’s mid-September,” he said, “and we’re in evaluation mode … A lot of these guys are appearing in the big leagues and don’t have many appearances … This is just part of it, seeing what we have and letting them get experience in the big leagues and seeing how they react, how they deal with some adversity.”www.baltimorebaseball.com
Comments / 0