Does Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt’s anti-cheat really contain spyware?

Two things gamers commonly hate are cheaters, and anti-cheat software. Paradoxically, the communities that form around new titles with online multiplayer often rally against anti-cheat software as it can sometimes mess with performance or privacy. The latter has been at the top of Bloodhunt players’ list of complaints since early access release. A user noted in their review early on that the game’s anti-cheat software, Anti-Cheat Expert, seems to run in the background even after the game is not running, and remains installed on players’ PC after Bloodhunt is removed. That bit of information spread rather quickly through the game’s budding community, mutating in no time into the conspiracy theory that Bloodhunt comes bundled with some type of spyware.