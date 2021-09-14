Man found dead in burned-out car after Troutdale explosion

UPDATE: Explosion originated in vehicle, adult man found dead in burned car Monday, Sept. 13.

Multnomah County deputies are investigating a Monday morning explosion in Troutdale that caused one death and badly damaged a home and car.

Deputies said the incident occurred around 2:19 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 600 block of 42nd Circle. The Gresham Fire Department also responded to the explosion, which woke neighbors with a loud sound that shook nearby homes. One adult male, pronounced dead at the scene, was found inside the burned vehicle.

The investigation is being conducted by MCSO detectives alongside the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office, Gresham Police Department Explosives Disposal Unit, Gresham Fire Investigators and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — which provided a certified explosives specialist, certified fire expert and an explosives detection K9.

The explosion is believed to have originated inside the vehicle, with the blaze spreading to a nearby home and other cars. It is unknown what caused the initial spark.

Officials said there is no danger to the public nor threat of additional explosions.