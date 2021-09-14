CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

UCF Management Instructor Remembered for His Engaging Lectures, Storytelling

ucf.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an associate instructor of management, Gary Nichols ’87 taught thousands of business students during his 15 years at UCF. Nichols, who passed away Aug. 31 at age 56, regularly taught the Strategic Management capstone course, which is typically a business student’s final class before graduating. To students and colleagues alike, he was known for his great storytelling ability, his passion for teaching and his love of bad jokes.

www.ucf.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Lake Placid, FL
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Business Ethics#Ucf Management#Knights#Ucf Continuing Education#State Attorney#The United Way Of Lake
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CIA director's team experienced Havana Syndrome symptoms on recent trip to India

A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team experienced symptoms consistent with the elusive Havana Syndrome in a recent trip to India, Fox News confirmed Tuesday. The CIA has not commented on the incident, but sources familiar with the event said it was the second time in a month that a U.S. official exhibited symptoms related to the mysterious ailment.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy