UCF Management Instructor Remembered for His Engaging Lectures, Storytelling
As an associate instructor of management, Gary Nichols ’87 taught thousands of business students during his 15 years at UCF. Nichols, who passed away Aug. 31 at age 56, regularly taught the Strategic Management capstone course, which is typically a business student’s final class before graduating. To students and colleagues alike, he was known for his great storytelling ability, his passion for teaching and his love of bad jokes.www.ucf.edu
