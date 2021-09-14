Kno2's Matt Becker Elected to Carequality Steering Committee

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s efforts to reform itself are progressing. The embattled organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, adhering to the mandate of recently approved new bylaws intended to address concerns about the group’s demographics and ethics, named three non-member advisors to an Advisory Board on Monday that will guide the process of selecting new members: Shaka McGlotten, Santiago Pozo and Paula Williams Madison. The intention of the Advisory Board — which will be comprised of three three outside members, one HFPA member and the organization’s current DEI consultant — is to usher in a group of new and more...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO