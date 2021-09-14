CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kno2's Matt Becker Elected to Carequality Steering Committee

Times Union
 7 days ago

Interoperability expert will advocate to bring connectivity to everyone in healthcare. Kno2®, the company that enables interoperability at scale, today announced that Matt Becker, the company’s vice president of interoperability, has been elected to the Carequality Steering Committee to serve a two-year term. Carequality is a national-level, consensus-built, common interoperability framework to enable exchange between and among health data sharing networks.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Antonio Senatore Joins VeChain Foundation as new Steering Committee member

Responsible for Deloitte Blockchain’s tech roadmap, infrastructure definition, technology research. Played an important role in long-term tech infrastructure development as VeChain advisor. Assumes the obligation to actively serve all stakeholders in the VeChainThor ecosystem. Antonio Senatore, CTO of Deloitte Global blockchain, was appointed as interim member of the Board of...
BUSINESS
Times Union

Alan Brody to Co-Chair Turnaround Management Mid-Atlantic Networking Summit

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Alan J. Brody, a Restructuring & Bankruptcy shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s New Jersey office, will co-chair the 2021 Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Mid-Atlantic Networking Summit on Sept. 23-24 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The conference is the “premier event for the Mid-Atlantic region” and will provide attendees with “networking, dealmaking, and professional development” opportunities, according to TMA.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Times Union

The Attention Council Appoints Andy Brown as Its First CEO; Becomes Membership Organization

Benchmark Survey with ARF to Provide Latest Insight into Industry Adoption of Attention. Andy Brown, the former CEO of Kantar Media has been named the first CEO of The Attention Council (TAC), a non-profit organization of advertising and media leaders helping the industry advance the next generation of measurement. Brown will lead TAC in its transition to a membership organization and increase advocacy for the wider adoption of cross-platform attention metrics in the planning, buying and selling of media.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Health Record#Healthcare Industry#Volunteers#Health Data#The Steering Committee#Epic#Ehr#Fhir#Directtrust#Himss#Paico Project#The Sequoia Project#Rls#Hie
Times Union

Catalyst Acoustics Group names Mark Kurtzman Chief Financial Officer

AGAWAM, Mass. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Catalyst Acoustics Group (CAG), the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers and Sound Seal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Kurtzman to the critical post of Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished business professional with experience leading Fortune 500 companies and a progressive record of significant successes globally, he joins the growing company’s dynamic Senior Leadership team.
BUSINESS
Caledonian Record-News

Lyndon Republican Committee Elects Leadership

There were no surprises at the Lyndon Republican Caucus on Wednesday. Four incumbents were re-elected to lead the town Republican committee. They are Chair Marty Feltus, Vice Chair Kevin Calkins, Secretary Michael Codding, and Treasurer Ken Mason. The town Progressive Caucus is slated to meet on Sept. 20 and the...
LYNDON, VT
peakofohio.com

CHWP President and CEO picked for Ohio Department of Higher Education Statewide Steering Committee

Industry-recognized credentials are changing the traditional notion of post-secondary education – with industry learning now serving as a viable starting point to allow credentialed workers to earn post-secondary credit. In a recent effort to make degrees for higher-wage, highly skilled careers more accessible, the Ohio Department of Higher Education has...
OHIO STATE
Times Union

Crowley Appoints Massimo Messina as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Crowley Maritime Corporation announces the appointment of Massimo Messina as vice president, mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Messina will lead Crowley’s corporate expansion goals by identifying and assessing potential M&A candidates and execute transactions that align with the global enterprise’s future growth projection and endeavors across all business units.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Times Union

Edge Direct, a Moore company, receives four 2021 MAXI Awards

Awards align with Edge Direct’s commitment to fundraising excellence and innovation. Edge Direct, a Moore company, has received four MAXI Awards from the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW). Edge Direct is a leading fundraising agency serving some of the world’s best-known causes. Edge Direct projects awarded include:. Shriners Hospitals...
BUSINESS
Times Union

Gilbane Building Company Promotes Ato Pinkrah to Lead Economic Inclusion Initiatives Across the Mid-Atlantic

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Ato Pinkrah to economic inclusion and community affairs manager for Gilbane’s Mid-Atlantic division, which includes northern Virginia, Washington, DC, Maryland and the greater Philadelphia area. In this newly created position, Mr. Pinkrah will be responsible for developing and fostering relationships with external stakeholders, conducting outreach with small and diverse businesses, advocating for small and diverse businesses throughout the buy-out process, and tracking workforce and business participation against goals. Mr. Pinkrah has relocated from Boston, MA to the DC metro area and reports directly to Yvette Stevens, vice president and director of economic inclusion and community affairs.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: HFPA Appoints Three Advisors to Help Guide the Recruitment of New Members

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s efforts to reform itself are progressing. The embattled organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, adhering to the mandate of recently approved new bylaws intended to address concerns about the group’s demographics and ethics, named three non-member advisors to an Advisory Board on Monday that will guide the process of selecting new members: Shaka McGlotten, Santiago Pozo and Paula Williams Madison. The intention of the Advisory Board — which will be comprised of three three outside members, one HFPA member and the organization’s current DEI consultant — is to usher in a group of new and more...
CELEBRITIES
SignalsAZ

Dewey-Humboldt, AZ General Plan Steering Committee Holds Second Study Session Meeting

The newly formed General Plan Steering Committee of Dewey-Humboldt, AZ held its second bi-monthly Study Session meeting on August 18, 2021. The Study Sessions are intended to provide the Steering Committee with the opportunity to prepare for the scheduled Committee Meetings with the consultant PLAN*et who were hired to carry out the Scope of Work for the Update of the 2009 Dewey-Humboldt General Plan. The Steering Committee serves as a sounding board for the consultant, to provide them direction and to critique work products.
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ
pasenategop.com

Intergovernmental Operations Committee Announces New Election Integrity Investigation Website

HARRISBURG – A day after the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted to issue a subpoena for information related to it election investigation, Chairman Senator Cris Dush (R-Jefferson) announced a new website today that details the committee’s efforts to restore faith in Pennsylvania’s election system. The new website, www.PAelectioninvestigation.com, includes information...
POLITICS
nusd.org

9.13.2021 Marin County SELPA Operational Steering Committee

The Marin County Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) Operational Steering Committee/Governing Board hereby gives notice that a public hearing will be held as follows:. The California Department of Education (CDE) requires that each SELPA update the local plan as needed to ensure information contained in the Governance and Administrative section remains relevant and accurate. The local plan must be submitted to the CDE for final approval.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy