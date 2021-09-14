Sundae Launches Online Platform for Property Investors to Streamline Sourcing and Purchasing of Distressed Property
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Sundae, a residential real estate marketplace focused on helping sellers of dated or damaged property get the best price for their house, is announcing the launch of its digital platform for property investors to view available properties, submit offers, and streamline transactions in Sundae’s marketplace. Sundae’s platform for investors which can be found at sundae.com/investor is the first and only that provides access to exclusive and vetted properties sourced directly from homeowners looking to sell to a cash buyer.www.timesunion.com
