In school systems across the country, there has been an increased demand for teachers in the challenging and richly rewarding field of special education. Recently the sons of late Professor Emeritus of Special Education Joseph McCormick together with his colleagues and friends donated $25,000 to establish The Joseph McCormick Endowed Scholarship for students who aspire to pursue careers in special education. The scholarship honors the memory of McCormick, who taught in RIC’s Department of Special Education from 1967 to 2005, and his wife, the late Theodora McCormick.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 6 DAYS AGO