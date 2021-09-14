CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras girls fall 8-1 to Sisters

By Andy Dieckhoff
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

After shutting out Crook County in the opener, the Buffs couldn't stop the Outlaws

Following their season-opening victory against Crook County, the Madras girls soccer team was brought back down to earth by Sisters last Wednesday. The White Buffalos lost on their home field by a score of 8-1, a defeat made worse by an injury that senior Yienesis Cruz suffered in the first half.

Cruz was struck in the head by a ball late in the first half but looked as though she would carry on. However, after displaying symptoms of a concussion, the senior captain was carted off the field in an ambulance just before halftime. In addition to Cruz, the team was also without senior Isabelle Ludi, who suffered a similar injury during the team's match against Crook County on Sept. 2.

"It's tough. We're just worried about those girls," Madras varsity head coach Shawn Darrow said after the game. "We'll be OK, but the game is the last thing on our minds right now."

Before Cruz went down, the team was already in a bad situation. The Outlaws scored in the opening moments of the game, setting the tone for how the rest of the evening would go. In the midst of a five-goal first half by Sisters, Madras defender Cha Cha Ramirez scored the Buffs' only goal of the game.

"It was a big jumble of people there on a corner kick," said Darrow.

With the scoreline sitting at 5-1 and two senior leaders out to injuries, the team retained their poise and came out in the second half with their heads held high.

"They were pretty shook up," said Darrow. "They were upset, but I was really proud of how they came out and kept pushing. I thought we responded well in the second half."

The Outlaws scored off a cross in the 54th minute, but the Madras defense was otherwise stout until the final minutes of the game. A bigger, faster team from Sisters repeatedly dribbled down the wings against the Buffs' fullbacks, looking for crosses into the middle. After goalkeeper Simyan David valiantly blocked a few of the Outlaws' attempts, an exhausted Madras defense gave up two goals in the span of a minute just before the final whistle, inflating to the score to 8-1.

Darrow praised defenders Idaly Romero and Sasha Esquiro for their efforts to hold up the Outlaws' wingers, noting that both players are showing plenty of progress in the early season. He also gave accolades to David, his senior goalie.

"She played great today," said Darrow, noting that the final score was not an accurate reflection of David's ability in goal.

The Buffs played Caldera's JV squad on Tuesday, however the results were not available at press time. Madras wraps up its non-league schedule with a trip to Redmond at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

